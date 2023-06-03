SmackDown: Does WWE's push of 40-year-old star hint at The Judgment Day's split?

The Judgment Day were rumored to split after the WWE Draft 2023, but that didn’t happen. The group has been getting significant push lately. However, some fans still believe the group will go their separate ways because of the push WWE is giving to one member in particular.

The star in question is Damian Priest. The 40-year-old RAW superstar accepted Seth Rollins’ open challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship on social media. With that being said, Damian’s push won’t cause Judgment Day to split, as he was deemed to be a top player by the company for a while now.

The Archer of Infamy gave a terrific performance against international sensation and music artist Bad Bunny at WWE Backlash on May 6, 2023. The Street Fight saw interferences from former stars Savio Vega and Carlito.

The Judgment Day are currently part of the RAW brand. They have been dominant since their formation, with one world champion Rhea Ripley already in their ranks. It remains to be seen whether they will add another top champion next week.

The Judgment Day lost to top stars on RAW this past Monday

This latest edition of the red brand saw Seth Rollins kick off the show to celebrate his World Heavyweight Championship win. AJ Styles showed up during the in-ring promo segment. The Phenomenal One said that despite being on SmackDown, he wanted to stop by on RAW to congratulate Seth Rollins on his historic win at Night of Champions 2023.

The Judgment Day then interrupted the segment. Damian Priest and Finn Balor said they could be World Heavyweight Champion. Rhea Ripley added that Dominik Mysterio could also be the champion.

A match was booked between Finn Balor & Damian Priest and Seth Rollins & AJ Styles in the main event. Rollins and Styles would end up picking the win to close the show.

It remains to be seen how the match between Priest and Rollins will go down on WWE RAW next week.

