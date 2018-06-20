SmackDown Live: Complete analysis of the Show (06/19/2018)

A five man gauntlet match was reason enough to tune in to SmackDown Live this week, let alone the rest of the action on Tuesday night.

.

Gauntlet Match

Four straight days of live WWE action can be pretty hard going, especially if the action gets gradually worse as the days go on. That's why the current state of SmackDown Live is so important right now.

It was announced ahead of time that a five-man gauntlet match would be main eventing Tuesday night's show, and instantly it not only gave fans something to be excited about after three days of big WWE events, but more importantly something completely different to anything featured on Raw, NXT TakeOver, or Money In The Bank. That match alone left us with a lot to unpack, and that was just one of the matches from this week's SmackDown Live.

#5 Becky Lynch bounces back against Billie

A lot of the women competing in the MITB ladder match came extremely close to attaining the briefcase on Sunday night. Only one woman could win it of course, and that woman was Alexa Bliss. The losing competitor who will be kicking herself the most though is Becky Lynch.

The Lass Kicker was almost at the top of the ladder when Little Miss Bliss popped up and ruined what would have been a perfect night for the Irish native. On SmackDown Live this week Lynch was given the opportunity to bounce back and get things back on track via a one on one match with Billie Kay. Clinching victory was always going to be a tall order with Peyton Royce lurking at ringside, but the first ever SmackDown Women's Champion managed it.