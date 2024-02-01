SmackDown: Nick Aldis to suspend 9-time WWE champion following the Royal Rumble? Exploring the possibility

Ever since he became the general manager of SmackDown, Nick Aldis has exuded confidence and authority at a high level. He is a fair boss and isn't afraid to ruffle the feathers of the blue brand's biggest stars.

Aldis could even suspend one of them from SmackDown following what happened at the Royal Rumble. Kevin Owens viciously attacked Logan Paul after their United States Championship match ended in disqualification, potentially even leaving the social media megastar in a bad way.

Paul can use his influence to ensure Nick Aldis feels the need to punish KO for his actions this past weekend, which would write him off for a few weeks and delay his inevitable rematch with the US Champion. Owens worked through the match with a fractured foot, so a rest might be needed.

This could even branch out into a full-blown rivalry between Kevin Owens and Nick Aldis. They have a history from a few months ago. The authority figure has already suspended KO once before.

Aldis signed Kevin Owens to the blue brand shortly after being appointed general manager, inadvertently breaking up his tag team with Sami Zayn. While there hasn't been any tension because of it, WWE can use that and the two suspensions as plot devices for a potential feud.

Nick Aldis could sign a few major names to WWE SmackDown

Despite potential issues with a few talents, Aldis isn't done strengthening the SmackDown roster. On the RAW after the Royal Rumble, the blue brand's general manager announced to Adam Pearce that he was talking to Bron Breakker over a potential move to Friday nights.

It would be a massive acquisition for SmackDown, which already seems to be Carmelo Hayes' new stomping grounds as soon as he's finished with NXT. Meanwhile, Naomi is also expected to sign with the blue brand following her hour-long stint in last Saturday's Royal Rumble Match.

Nick Aldis is building quite the squad, with many big names already thriving. Cody Rhodes might end up joining, too, if he goes after Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

