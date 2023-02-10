SmackDown Preview: Current champion hurts Roman Reigns, new title match added to Elimination Chamber 2023

We are all set for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Roman Reigns' troubles don't seem to end as he is dealing with the end of his bromance with Sami Zayn, which has now turned into the hottest feud on the brand.

Additionally, Jey Uso's unexplained absence could jeopardize The Tribal Chief, his Bloodline, and most importantly, The Usos ahead of a big night. With Elimination Chamber less than two weeks away, top WWE Superstars will look to gain momentum, and there is no room for mistakes.

Here, we look at everything that can transpire on SmackDown tonight. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Where is Jey Uso when Roman Reigns needs him?

Roman Reigns hasn't been able to catch hold of Jey Uso ever since his right-hand man walked out on The Bloodline after refusing to attack Sami Zayn. The Tribal Chief is evidently worried about a potential civil war within his faction and blames Zayn for breaking up his family. It is worth noting that Jey Uso has played a huge role in all of Roman Reigns' title matches.

He will need Jey Uso back with The Bloodline as he continues his feud with Zayn. The two superstars are set to lock horns in a title match at Elimination Chamber, and The Tribal Chief desperately needs to win the psychological warfare ahead of the Premium Live Event. Will Zayn take advantage of Jey Uso's disappearance, or will the current champion choose his family after all?

#2. The Usos are set to defend SmackDown Tag Team Championships tonight

The Bloodline needs Jey Uso to show up on SmackDown this week, as The Usos are booked for a title match. Ricochet and Braun Strowman won the SmackDown Tag team Tournament to earn a title shot for the blue brand's tag team gold. It is worth noting that the RAW Tag Team Championships won't be on the line.

In Jey Uso's absence, Solo Sikoa has been teaming up with Jimmy Uso to compete in tag team matches. Jey Uso's absence could see Sikoa join forces with Jimmy to take on Strowman and Ricochet. However, they will look out for Sami Zayn as he might see this as the perfect opportunity to land The Bloodline, their first blow by costing The Usos their "undisputed" claims.

#3. Gunther makes WWE history and looks for his next challenger before Elimination Chamber

Gunther recently made history by becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. The Imperium has started the year on a solid note. He set the record for the longest time spent in the Men's Royal Rumble match on the back of an impressive performance last month.

Gunther has surprisingly not been booked for a title match at Elimination Chamber. However, all that will change tonight as WWE has confirmed a Fatal 4-Way match to determine Gunther's next challenger. This match will see Karrion Kross, Rey Mysterio, Madcap Moss, and Santos Escobar battle for a title opportunity on SmackDown.

#4. RAW Superstars make a surprise appearance?

Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley decided to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania. Fans are waiting for the two to cross paths, but it might not happen this week as The Judgment Day member is currently traveling for WrestleMania promotions.

But we might still see RAW Superstars Asuka, Carmella, and Nikki Cross appear on SmackDown this week. They could lock horns with SmackDown's Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Natalya. Alternatively, we might see Asuka team up with Morgan and Rodriguez to take on Cross, Carmella, and Natalya in a 6-woman tag team match.

They will all compete for a RAW Women's title shot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. As we inch closer to the Premium Live Event, WWE will look to create bad blood between the six women. The easiest way to do this would be to book a Gauntlet Match to determine the last entrant in the Elimination Chamber match.

