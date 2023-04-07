SmackDown preview: What are WWE's plans for LA Knight following WrestleMania 39 snub?

WWE SmackDown on April 7th, 2023, is the first Friday Night show following news of The Endeavor Group’s acquisition of the company. As such, several WWE fans have been concerned about whose brainchild the show will be.

Certain reports and leaks have provided a SmackDown preview for the fans. One such piece of information is about LA Knight and what the company has planned for him on tonight's show.

As per WRKD Wrestling, it’s being believed that LA Knight will appear on the blue brand tonight to be featured in a segment involving Xavier Woods. This comes after WWE scrapped plans of Knight confronting Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling LA Knight is currently slated to be featured on #SmackDown tomorrow in a segment with Xavier Woods. LA Knight is currently slated to be featured on #SmackDown tomorrow in a segment with Xavier Woods. https://t.co/tDCFIseSBd

The last time LA Knight faced Woods in a match on WWE SmackDown, it did not end well for the former Million Dollar Champion. Woods squashed Knight a couple of minutes.

Considering how over LA Knight is with fans, no one is quite sure why WWE scrapped plans for his WrestleMania 39 appearance. Hopefully, fans will get an answer on tonight's show.

What else is happening on WWE SmackDown?

Apart from LA Knight’s planned segment with Xavier Woods, WWE announced that Triple H will be opening the blue show just the way he did for WWE Raw on April 3rd, 2023.

As of now, it’s unknown what The Game will say to the WWE Universe, but it’s predicted it will be similar to the bold message he put out on WWE Raw.

"I am here to assure you we ain't going nowhere. The same WWE that you love. The same WWE that got 160,000 people in the rafters is going nowhere."

Furthermore, WWE Raw received a lot of backlash due to Brock Lesnar turning heel on Cody Rhodes, and it’s being assumed to be Vince McMahon’s idea. If Triple H did plan SmackDown’s flow, it’s possible Mr. McMahon will not make major changes to it after recent Twitter trends about him.

Right now, it's unclear who will be in charge of SmackDown, Vince McMahon, or Triple H. As the show progresses, it may become more apparent who has control over the creative product.

Another SmackDown preview is about the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief is not scheduled to appear on tonight's show, but there could be last-minute changes to that as well.

Currently, Roman Reigns is not scheduled for Please keep in mind that things are currently volatile and things can change on a whim:Currently, Roman Reigns is not scheduled for #Smackdown tomorrow night, but there is slated to be a segment that leads to further tension between Paul Heyman and Jey Uso Please keep in mind that things are currently volatile and things can change on a whim:Currently, Roman Reigns is not scheduled for #Smackdown tomorrow night, but there is slated to be a segment that leads to further tension between Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. https://t.co/jUDyNe23WP

However, Paul Heyman and Jey Uso will make an appearance for a segment that could further solidify the tension between them.

