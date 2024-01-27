SmackDown star to forcefully ditch current alliance and team up with 32-year old? Potential twist explored

This week’s edition of SmackDown saw a shocking title change. The Kabuki Warriors defeated Kayden Carter and Katana Chance to become the new Women’s Tag Team Champions for the second time. Now, three out of the four healthy members of Damage CTRL are champions.

For those unaware, Bayley is currently the only healthy member of her faction without a title around her waist. The Role Model has to prove that she isn’t the weakest link in her group by winning the Women’s Royal Rumble this Saturday.

Hypothetically, if she doesn’t win the high-stakes match-up, would she still be part of Damage CTRL, especially after how the faction has been treating her lately? It is possible that their actions could force the former Hugger to ditch the alliance and team up with her real-life best friend, Mercedes Money (AKA Sasha Banks).

The former Sasha Banks would need to return to WWE for the reunion to happen. The 32-year-old role star has continued to drop cryptic posts about her future in pro wrestling in the lead-up to Royal Rumble.

According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, a WWE source has ruled out a potential appearance for the former IWGP Women’s Champion at the Royal Rumble – noting that the company is “not really interested in contract tampering with her.”

Which stars from SmackDown declared for Royal Rumble this week?

A couple of stars from SmackDown picked their Royal Rumble entry numbers this week. From multi-time champion R-Truth to former Tag Team Champion Alba Fyre, these men and women revealed their numbers to General Manager Nick Aldis and his NXT counterpart Ava.

It remains to be seen if WWE will reveal more names for the upcoming Royal Rumble with less than 24 hours remaining for all the action and drama to go down at Tropicana Field.

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the PLE as it airs.

