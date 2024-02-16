SmackDown star to get revenge on Logan Paul and cost him his Elimination Chamber spot? Analyzing the likelihood 

On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Logan Paul is set to face The Miz in a bid to qualify for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The winner of this contest in Perth, Australia, will collide against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Naturally, the match is massive for Logan, who is still young in his wrestling career and is looking to make a major impact. While the Maverick will give it his all during this contest, there is a chance that another SmackDown Superstar could cost him the Elimination Chamber qualifying spot.

The star in question is Montez Ford. A few weeks ago on SmackDown, Logan was seen interrupting Bianca Belair when she was talking to General Manager Nick Aldis. This disrespect shown by the current United States Champion could force Belair's husband, Ford, to take revenge.

Additionally, given Ford is currently in the limelight due to his recently launched reality show, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, the Stamford-based promotion could give him this push. A potential rivalry against Paul could also earn Montez Ford a shot at the United States Championship.

WWE SmackDown Superstar spoke about his interest in facing Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40

Despite being young in his career, Logan Paul has done exceedingly well to impress fans and colleagues. At Crown Jewel 2023, Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship and is currently holding the belt after successfully defending it against Kevin Owens at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

However, the Maverick's reign as the United States Champion is under threat as a massive SmackDown Superstar spoke about facing Logan at WrestleMania 40. The star in question is LA Knight. Before the confirmation of Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes II, the Megastar spoke in an interview on In The Kliq. Knight expressly mentioned his desire in going after the United States Championship.

"I'll tell you what, if [a United States Championship match with Logan Paul] presents itself and that's a thing, Yeah, maybe. I mean, look at WrestleMania at this point. As far as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship [is concerned], that's already been determined, right? It's not going to be me and Roman Reigns. Whether it's The Rock or Cody or whomever, whatever it's going to be, it looks like it's going to be Rock and Roman Reigns at this point. It's not me," LA Knight said.

While a match between LA Knight and Logan Paul sounds good, the former has a bigger task ahead of him. Along with Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Bobby Lashley, Knight is one of the four superstars to qualify for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. With two more spots remaining to fill, it will be interesting to see if the Megastar wins the contest in Perth, Australia.

