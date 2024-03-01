SmackDown star to get revenge on Tiffany Stratton for controversial Elimination Chamber ending? Potential feud explored

At the 2024 Elimination Chamber, Tiffany Stratton delivered a phenomenal performance. Despite being very young in her career on the main roster, Stratton looked like a seasoned professional, and no one could have said that this was her first-ever Elimination Chamber match.

The former NXT Women's Champion's performance was so good that when Liv Morgan eliminated her, it resulted in plenty of boos for Morgan. However, now that Elimination Chamber is behind us, the WWE Universe and Stratton herself would like to focus on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

On the upcoming episode of the blue brand, Naomi could attack Tiffany Stratton and get her revenge. The reason why Naomi would want revenge from her can be attributed to the Elimination Chamber, where Stratton eliminated Naomi. While there isn't anything wrong with eliminating someone, Naomi's shoulders were up when Stratton went for the pin.

Despite that, the referee went ahead with the three count, which resulted in Naomi getting eliminated. Hence, leading up to WrestleMania 40, the WWE Universe could witness the former SmackDown Women's Champion get into a feud with Tiffany Stratton. This feud could be great for Stratton's career.

WWE veteran compares Tiffany Stratton to massive AEW star

Tiffany Stratton's performance at the 2024 Elimination Chamber not only earned her praise from the WWE Universe but also led to several stars appreciating her performance. One such superstar who spoke highly about Stratton is WWE veteran Mark Henry.

During an episode of Busted Open Radio, Henry compared Tiffany Stratton to AEW star MJF. Further, The World's Strongest Man mentioned the future is bright for the 24-year-old star.

"You know what? I like that though. I like it when the crowd chooses and goes, 'You know what? I know she's not a great person but I like her, and I want her.' We see that with MJF, MJF is not a good guy. I remember the first time he came into the Sirius XM studios, and how he talked so badly to Dave LaGreca. I wanted to hit him over the head with one of the microphones. The more that I listened to him, the more I was like, this dude is hilarious."

Henry continued:

"He's not just a great wrestler, he's a great entertainer, and I think people see that in Tiffany. They see her being a great entertainer and the future is just so bright for her. She's very easy to look at and she tends to get your attention by her athleticism too."

The future does seem bright for Tiffany Stratton. Once she begins competing for World Titles and potentially winning them, there is a huge chance that Stratton could become one of the biggest stars in the promotion.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE