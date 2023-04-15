SmackDown star to get title shot after more than a year? Insight into rivalry hidden in plain sight

Given the latest teaser, one fan-favorite SmackDown superstar, Zelina Vega, seems ready to foray into the title picture. The WWE Universe also backs the star to reignite her rivalry with Rhea Ripley, following a thrilling encounter last month which showed the potential of a long-term feud.

On the March 17 episode of SmackDown, Zelina Vega and Rhea Ripley stole the show with their display of offense in a mixed tag team match. The former was widely praised for her flawless execution of top-rope moves. WWE fans have continued to demand a singles push for Vega ever since that showdown.

It seems like the 32-year-old's rise to main event status is on the horizon. WWE stars often use their social media to give a hint of future rivalries. Amidst massive fan support for a match between Zelina Vega and Rhea Ripley, the Queen's Crown winner took a shot at the SmackDown Women's Champion on Twitter. She also took a shot at the champion on Instagram, stating that the rivalry between them "ain't over."

Zelina used to be a formidable singles star before becoming the manager of Legado Del Fantasma. The inaugural Queen's Crown Tournament winner boasts wins against top stars like Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. She flourished in 2021 and captured the Women's Tag Team Title alongside Carmella but hasn't struck gold since losing the championship at WrestleMania 38.

Zelina Vega's last singles match against Rhea Ripley dates back to December 2021. The Nightmare got the better of her after Zelina had defeated her a few days earlier.

WWE gave a hint of an upcoming title match between Zelina Vega and Rhea Ripley on the latest episode of SmackDown

The Judgment Day butted heads against the Latino World Order once again on the road to Backlash. Tonight on SmackDown, Damian Priest was in action against Santos Escobar. The match had some notable spots, including Dominik being pulverized by Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, but Zelina Vega and Rhea Ripley stole the spotlight once again.

Ripley tried to get involved in the match but was promptly taken out with a Hurricrana from Vega, who threw the champion face-first into the barricade. The Nightmare expressed her displeasure during a backstage interview with Kayla Braxton. It seems she isn't done with the LWO member.

Now that Charlotte Flair is absent from SmackDown programming, the time is right for WWE to give Vega a chance at glory. Backlash could be the time when Rhea Ripley and Zelina Vega end their issues inside the ring.

