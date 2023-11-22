SmackDown star to meddle in Survivor Series: WarGames match to kick-start massive WrestleMania feud? Exploring the possibility

This year’s Survivor Series WarGames Match is exclusive to RAW. At the Premium Live Event, The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre will face Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton. Naturally, the match already has plenty of talented superstars involved.

However, given the nature of WWE, it won't be a surprise to see one more superstar involve himself in the match at Survivor Series. The superstar in question is from SmackDown, and his name is Jimmy Uso. Compared to the entire roster, Jimmy has a reason to involve himself in the WarGames match, and help Judgment Day win.

Firstly by doing so, Jimmy would be able to kick off a proper feud with Jey Uso, which could also lead to a potential WrestleMania 40 match between the two brothers.

Next, by interfering, Jimmy would also pick a fight with Cody Rhodes, which could be the latter's entry into a potential feud against Roman Reigns. This scenario works well if Rhodes is going to indeed face Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Last but not least, by helping The Judgment Day win, Jimmy Uso would be on the good side of the heel faction. Hence, if he is ever expelled from The Bloodline, Jimmy can find a home in The Judgment Day. While the angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see if something like this happens.

Wrestling veteran claims Survivor Series has lost its charm

Over the years, Survivor Series has been a very important event for WWE. The PLE has boasted many iconic matches, and the excitement around this year's event is a testament to how much the WWE Universe loves the PLE. However, as per a former WWE personality, the event has now lost luster.

During an episode of his podcast Grillin’ JR, Jim Ross said the Survivor Series has been hot and cold over the years. Ross mentioned it's become hard for the creative team to put up an event like SS annually. The former WWE commentator said:

"The whole Survivor Series thing was an interesting thing. It’s been up and down hot and cold over the years. It’s just hard to put a show together where you’ve got a main event that takes ten talents out of your availability, and that’s kind of what Survivor Series became."

He added:

"And the only way you pull that off is to have depth in the roster. And you know, when you’re using ten guys, two five man teams, it’s very challenging to say the least."

Whether one agreed with Jim Ross or not, this year's WarGames has already gained the much-desired attention it needs. With two WarGames Matches on the card, apart from other bouts, the PLE will be a must-watch for wrestling fans.

