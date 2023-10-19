SmackDown star to turn heel for the first time in his WWE career? Analyzing why it is an ideal decision

Could there be a massive heel turn in the pipeline that WWE fans will never see coming? There is certainly a possibility that a beloved Hall of Famer could turn heel for the very first time in World Wrestling Entertainment in Rey Mysterio.

The reigning United States Champion debuted in WWE back in 2002. While he took some time away from the company, that's over 21 years of being a babyface. Many can't even imagine the legend being a villain on RAW and SmackDown.

The fact that fans can't even imagine what a heel Rey would look like may be the exact reason why it should happen. There are rarely major surprises in pro wrestling today, but there's little doubt that everybody would be left in awe if the greatest Lucha star ever were to become a villain.

Beyond that, Rey Mysterio turning heel for the first time in WWE could be a great twist in his ongoing Latino World Order story. He united alongside Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde. The group is very popular, but most expect an eventual feud between Santos and Rey.

If the storyline goes as fans expect, Escobar would be the one to turn heel on Mysterio. If Rey becomes a villain, however, it would once again divert from the expectations that so many have, making for must-see television.

Carlito was jumped on WWE SmackDown last week

Regardless of what the future holds for the Latino World Order, one thing is sure: their issues with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits aren't yet over. It is arguably just getting started.

This past Friday, Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins confronted WWE Friday Night SmackDown's newest signing, Carlito. The Latino World Order member challenged Bobby to a one-on-one match, but things didn't go as he likely expected.

The dangerous trio beat down the "cool" superstar. They were seemingly ready to hit Carlito in the head with a steel chair before company officials and other members of the LWO showed up.

Carlito's condition isn't yet known, but this assault came just a week after the trio had already hurt Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. With vengeance in mind, Santos Escobar demanded a singles match against one of the three troubling stars.

The new WWE SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis, happily obliged and honored Santos' request. As a result, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion is set to battle Montez Ford on the blue brand's next show this Friday.

