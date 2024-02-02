SmackDown star to win his first WWE championship at Elimination Chamber? Analyzing why it must happen

Several WWE Superstars have emerged to become championship contenders on Friday Night SmackDown. While Logan Paul currently is the United States Champion on the blue brand, his reign will be under constant threat, given several talented superstars are willing to claim his title.

One such WWE Superstar who could challenge Paul and potentially win the United States Championship is Grayson Waller. Currently, Waller is an ally of the Maverick. However, in the coming weeks, the Stamford-based promotion can present an angle that will possibly see Waller betraying Logan Paul.

The reason why the Australian star would betray Paul can be attributed to the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. This year's Elimination Chamber is set to take place in Grayson Waller's home country of Australia. Hence, there is a chance WWE could give him a big push, considering Waller will be a massive favorite when he wrestles in the Land Down Under.

Expand Tweet

If this happens, then it won't be surprising to see Waller win his first championship in WWE in his native country of Australia. While the angle is speculative, pushing a superstar like Grayson Waller in Australia could work wonders for WWE. It will be interesting to follow The Moment Maker's future in the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller says the upcoming Elimination Chamber is his WrestleMania

When Grayson Waller walks out at the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event, it will be a surreal moment for him, given he will be competing in front of his home crowd. Naturally, it will be a massive moment for Waller, who will look forward to creating an impact inside the squared circle.

Recently, Grayson Waller shared about what the upcoming Elimination Chamber means to him on his Instagram story. The Moment Maker said that the Elimination Chamber 2024 was WrestleMania for him. He also added that his family and friends will be watching him compete live at the PLE.

Waller said:

"For me personally, I haven't been on WrestleMania yet. So for me, the dream is being on it. And for a lot of ways, this Elimination Chamber show for me is WrestleMania. Like, getting before my friends, my family are going to be there, we've got 45,000 people going to be at the Elimination Chamber."

When one looks back, Waller has indeed come a long way in his career. From sharing the ring with John Cena to wrestling a match against Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, one can only imagine what the future has in store for the talented Australian star.

Do you think Grayson Waller will have a big championship moment at the Elimination Chamber 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.