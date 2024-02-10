SmackDown veteran to influence Bron Breakker’s decision to sign with Nick Aldis? Analyzing the likelihood

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce are trying to sign Bron Breakker to their respective brands. The former NXT Champion showed up on WWE SmackDown this week to seek advice from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. Both men were interrupted by Paul Heyman.

Breakker and Heyman engaged in a brief conversation before the 26-year-old star left the room to The Cerebral Assassin and The Wiseman. This is the second time WWE has teased a potential alliance between Breakker and Heyman.

Expand Tweet

Breakker has long been rumored as the next 'Paul Heyman Guy.' It is possible the SmackDown veteran could influence Breakker’s decision to sign with Nick Aldis’ show after a spectacular stint in Shawn Michaels’ NXT. Signing with the blue brand, with the option of being a 'Heyman' guy, has tangible benefits, as evidenced by the record breaking championship reigns of CM Punk and Roman Reigns with Heyman guiding them through it all. In addition to being an excellent mouthpiece for the star, Heyman could always use his knowledge of the business to finagle the best possible outcome for Bron as required.

It is worth noting that Heyman had previously introduced and accompanied Bron Breakker to the ring for his match against Carmelo Hayes on the October 10, 2023 episode of NXT. The Wiseman did a great introduction for Breakker on the mic to kick off NXT’s main event that night.

What if Bron Breakker doesn’t sign with Nick Aldis on WWE SmackDown?

There’s a possibility that Bron Breakker could sign with RAW instead of SmackDown. Realistically, Heyman would want to keep Breakker as far away from Roman Reigns as possible amid the ongoing power struggle seemingly between WWE executives and ‘The Corporate Bloodline.’

Plus, WWE might not want both Breakker and Carmelo Hayes on the same brand. Melo had teased signing with Nick Aldis during a previous WWE SmackDown appearance.

The 29-year-old is currently involved in a heated feud with former tag team partner, Trick Williams. For those unaware, Trick Melo Gang imploded at NXT Vengeance Day when Melo attacked his friend following an extremely grueling NXT Championship match against Ilja Dragunov.

It remains to be seen how Shawn Michaels will book the storyline featuring all three men going forward.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE