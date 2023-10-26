SmackDown: WWE legend to return and replace LA Knight in his match against Roman Reigns? Exploring the possibility 

Friday's SmackDown could have a huge swerve in store for fans as a WWE legend could return after more than a year to replace LA Knight in his match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

The superstar in question is none other than Randy Orton. The Apex Predator has been on the shelf for nearly 18 months now due to an injury. However, his potential return is reportedly imminent.

While there is still a cloud over the details of his comeback, the company could surprise fans by having The Legend Killer return on SmackDown. Orton could potentially replace Knight in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

As you may know, the upcoming episode of SmackDown will feature a contract-signing segment between Roman Reigns and LA Knight. However, fans should expect this segment to turn south sooner rather than later. The Tribal Chief, along with the rest of The Bloodline, could take out Knight before he signs the contract.

This potential angle could lead to Orton making a comeback to replace The Megastar in the title match. Given Roman is not likely to drop his title anytime soon, a potential loss against The Tribal Chief could hinder Knight's momentum.

Hence, WWE may save the high-profile match between the two for a later date by having Orton replace The Megastar. Meanwhile, The Viper has some unfinished business with Roman Reigns, hence, the potential match between the duo would make total sense.

What else could happen on WWE SmackDown?

The upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown is scheduled to emanate live from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on October 27, 2023.

Apart from the contract signing segment between Roman Reigns and LA Knight, WWE has announced a tag team encounter that will see LWO's Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar take on The Street Profits.

Given Rey is scheduled to defend his United States Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, it wouldn't be surprising if The Maverick made his presence felt during the tag match. Logan could interfere in the encounter to cost Rey a potential win.

On another note, fans should expect The Bloodline, John Cena, the current WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY, and more to be featured on the blue brand this week.

Do you want Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns to happen in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.