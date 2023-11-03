Solo Sikoa and 4 WWE stars who faced John Cena in their first singles match at a Premium Live Event

John Cena is set to face Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel this weekend, and it's notable for several reasons. It's known that The Cenation Leader's recent run has mostly been about facing younger stars to help their career, and The Enforcer marks one of the few who met John for their first singles match in a Premium Live Event.

For this list, we will look at four other superstars who had John Cena as their opponent for their first singles match in a Premium Live Event.

#4. Sheamus vs. John Cena at WWE TLC

Sheamus began his WWE journey in 2006, when he first performed at FCW. In 2009, he appeared on ECW as a heel before he moved to RAW. He quickly rose through the ranks and faced Cena on December 13, 2009, at TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs.

Sheamus and John faced for the WWE Championship, where the former won. The Celtic Warrior's first Premium Live Event was that year's Survivor Series, but he wasn't alone. He was recruited as part of The Miz's team against John Morrison's team.

#3. Wade Barrett vs. John Cena at WWE Hell in a Cell

One of the toughest feuds that The Cenation Leader went through was against The Nexus, a former stable led by Wade Barrett. Both men fought multiple times from 2010 until 2011, but it took a while before they faced each other one-on-one in a PLE.

Wade Barrett successfully faced John at Hell in a Cell in 2010. However, the former's first PLE was at that year's SummerSlam, where The Nexus came up short against Team WWE, which was led by Cena.

#2. Kevin Owens vs. John Cena at Elimination Chamber

One of the biggest stars that came out of the original Black and Gold NXT was Kevin Owens. Despite being a heel, he was a fan favorite. He even came close to defeating Cena for the United States Championship.

After attacking Cena while the latter was conducting an open challenge for the US title in 2015, a non-title match was made for that year's Elimination Chamber. Kevin won the bout. However, their next two battles for the title at Money in the Bank and Battleground were won by John.

#1. John Laurinaitis at Over the Limit

It's not unusual for backstage personalities to be involved in on-screen storylines and even compete in the ring occasionally.

Laurinaitis joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2001 but only became an on-air authority figure in 2011, after which he feuded with CM Punk and Cena. The feud with the latter cumulated at Over the Limit 2012, which Laurinaitis shockingly won after some help from Tensai.

