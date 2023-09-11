Solo Sikoa to appear on WWE RAW and distract top female star? Exploring the possibility

On SmackDown, things have picked up for Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline. While the story seemed quiet after SummerSlam, The Bloodline has once again gained momentum on the blue brand. Last week on the show, Jimmy Uso suffered a loss to AJ Styles, despite Sikoa and Heyman being present ringside.

However, when Styles began celebrating, and walking back to the locker room, The Judgment Day attacked him. Finn Balor and Damian Priest landed a beating on The Phenomenal One, before pushing him inside the ring to face Solo Sikoa. While Sikoa landed a Samoan Spike on Styles, it would have not been possible without The Judgment Day.

Hence, there is a chance Sikoa could appear on RAW to return favor to The Judgment Day. There is a possibility The Enforcer could appear during Rhea Ripley's title defense against Raquel Rodriguez. Considering Dominik Mysterio is barred from ringside, Sikoa could appear and cause a distraction, which could lead to Ripley retaining her title.

If Sikoa does this, he will be returning The Judgment Day's favor, while teasing an alliance between the two factions. Currently, on RAW and SmackDown, Judgment Day and The Bloodline are the best teams, according to many. It will be interesting to see what WWE does with these factions.

Solo Sikoa lost to AJ Styles at a WWE Live event

Originally, AJ Styles had no issues with The Bloodline, until Jimmy Uso interrupted Mia Yim backstage two weeks ago. This led to a disagreement between Jimmy and Styles backstage, where Sikoa came in and attacked the latter. A match between Sikoa and Styles was booked for the main event which AJ won.

While The Phenomenal One already registered a victory over The Enforcer, he did the same at a recent WWE Live event. During this week's Saturday Night Main Event, which took place in Uniondale, New York, AJ Styles faced Solo Sikoa in a singles match.

Until now, Sikoa has been dominant in the few singles matches he has taken part in. The Enforcer has displayed immense power and some great moves to come out on top. However, against Styles, none of that worked as he rolled up the Samoan to register a win.

This week on SmackDown, it will be interesting to witness what transpires between AJ Styles and The Bloodline. While Sikoa and Jimmy Uso might not have plenty to gain from this feud, there is a chance WWE could be pushing Styles for a title shot. Overall, this Friday's SmackDown will be a must-watch.