Solo Sikoa to attack and injure 37-year-old WWE star before Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring the possibility 

The road to Royal Rumble 2024 is underway for Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and the rest of The Bloodline. Their appearance at the end of last night's episode of SmackDown caused a no-contest in the triple-threat match for a shot at The Tribal Chief's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Reigns, Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso attacked LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton to end their match without a winner. Following this, SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis informed Paul Heyman that all three men will challenge for the title at Royal Rumble 2024.

Once Roman Reigns learned about this backstage, he ordered The Wiseman to "fix this." While it could mean many things, one potential outcome is to launch an assault on the man who made the match. Nick Aldis might be in trouble, with Heyman possibly directing Solo Sikoa to attack him next week.

The Enforcer continues to do The Tribal Chief's dirty work, which could spark the end of Aldis' time in charge of SmackDown before the Royal Rumble even takes place. A brutal attack can lead to his WWE in-ring debut against Sikoa, potentially at WrestleMania 40.

What if Solo Sikoa wins the 2024 Royal Rumble Match?

While Sikoa attacking Nick Aldis is a fascinating possibility, there is a chance The Tribal Heir will go after gold at WrestleMania 40. That could happen if Solo wins the Royal Rumble Match.

While one would expect him to go after Roman Reigns immediately, chances are The Enforcer will bide his time before taking his spot at The Head of the Table. Solo Sikoa can go after the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, potentially held by Damian Priest, while Seth Rollins and CM Punk have a non-title match.

Whatever is in store for Sikoa in 2024, things are looking exciting. A new chapter is expected for the Bloodline member, whether that is a move to RAW, a major feud away from Roman Reigns, or a big win against The Tribal Chief itself.

