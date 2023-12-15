Solo Sikoa to face 20-time champion in a first-time-ever match on WWE SmackDown in 2024? Exploring the chances

Solo Sikoa is, without a doubt, looking forward to dominating WWE SmackDown in 2024. The Bloodline’s Enforcer has had an incredible 2023. He’s headlined a premium live event with his brothers, The Usos, and cousin Roman Reigns. He even (presumably) retired John Cena at Crown Jewel 2023.

It is possible Solo Sikoa could face a 20-time champion in a first-time-ever match on WWE SmackDown in 2024. The person in question is none other than Randy Orton. The Viper made his epic comeback after 18 months at Survivor Series: WarGames.

For those unaware, The Usos and Roman Reigns put Orton on the shelf after he and former WWE star Matt Riddle lost the RAW Tag Team Championship to the twins on the May 20, 2022, edition of the blue brand.

The Legend Killer accepted Nick Aldis’ offer to join Friday Night SmackDown on December 1, 2023. He teamed up with LA Knight against Solo and Jimmy Uso just a week later on the blue brand. This might lead to a singles meeting between the Viper and the Enforcer sooner than later.

Roman Reigns to set up a match between Solo Sikoa and Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown? Analyzing the possibility

Roman Reigns last competed in WWE at Crown Jewel 2023. The Tribal Chief retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight in the main event at the November 4th Premium Live Event.

Reigns is set to return to SmackDown this Friday. Randy Orton might confront the Head of the Table for the first time in nearly a year. The Tribal Chief could order the former NXT North American Champion to face The Viper on the show.

It remains to be seen if fans will get this highly-anticipated match this Friday or in 2024.

