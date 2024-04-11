Solo Sikoa must make a bold move on SmackDown to uphold his duties towards The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa appears to have no direction at the moment following the brief departure of Roman Reigns after his loss to Cody Rhodes on Night Two of WrestleMania 40.

With The Tribal Chief seemingly gone for the foreseeable future, this could be the perfect opportunity for Solo Sikoa to step up and pursue his first singles run since making his WWE debut at Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in September 2022.

With Cody Rhodes possibly set to move to WWE SmackDown, Sikoa has a great chance of making a statement and keeping The Bloodline alive.

Solo Sikoa is The Tribal Heir and should step up and challenge Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns always had high praise for Solo Sikoa and even anointed him The Tribal Heir. And as noted earlier, Sikoa could take over for The Bloodline and become the next best thing in WWE.

Even though it is unclear what path Paul Levesque and the WWE will follow regarding Cody Rhodes' opponent at WWE Backlash, Sikoa could step up and challenge for the title on the blue brand.

Even if his challenge were to be unsuccessful, he would have shown that he is ready for a big singles run and will no longer be considered just The Bloodline Enforcer.

He could convince Paul Heyman to become his Wiseman amid Roman Reigns' hiatus

Paul Heyman has hinted that he has no intention to stay in his role as The Wiseman of The Bloodline while Roman Reigns is away from WWE. Still, Sikoa could convince the Hall of Famer and WWE legend to stay and manage The Bloodline Enforcer.

This could be a great move for Solo Sikoa, as Heyman has proved he can help elevate wrestlers' career. And with Roman Reigns out temporarily, Sikoa could become the next 'Paul Heyman Guy.'

Solo can utilise this time to build a solid singles run, and with Heyman continuing as his mouthpiece, there's very little to suggest anybody could stop The Bloodline's dominance continuing on the blue brand.

When will Roman return?

As for The Tribal Chief, it is unclear how long he will stay out, even though reports suggest that his return will happen during the summer and ahead of WWE SummerSlam in early August.

According to Wrestle Ops, Reigns is advertised for the final SmackDown before WWE SummerSlam, meaning that he could take upto four months off before making his return to WWE. And as Triple H stated on Sunday, the Tribal Chief will work on a new storyline that will 'blow people's mind.'

