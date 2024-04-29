Solo Sikoa must seek alliance with 39-year-old WWE star following Backlash France

Solo Sikoa is set to have his first premium live event match since assuming the role of The Bloodline's leader at WWE Backlash France. The Enforcer will team up with Tama Tonga, but another person could make their presence known on the show and side with him.

After Roman Reigns' loss at WrestleMania XL, Solo Sikoa has been leading The Bloodline in his cousin's absence. He has excommunicated Jimmy Uso from the group and added Tama Tonga. Last week on SmackDown, Randy Orton came to the aid of Kevin Owens while the latter was being assaulted by the heel duo. Hence, the four men will compete in a tag team match at Backlash France.

One superstar who can side with Sikoa is Nia Jax. She recently joined the SmackDown roster as part of the 2024 Draft.

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga may need a more experienced superstar by their side

The only person that Solo Sikoa retained from the old Bloodline lineup is Paul Heyman. However, The Wiseman doesn't seem to be the biggest fan of Sikoa and Tonga. Since it looks like the Hall of Famer's loyalty is not fully with Sikoa, the new Bloodline may need someone with experience.

Sikoa began wrestling in 2018, while Jax started her career in the business in 2014. Since it looks like Sikoa and Tonga won't have Paul's entire support, they can rely on The Irresistible Force instead to guide them and support their decisions.

Nia Jax is a part of the Anoa'i Family

The Bloodline has comprised numerous members of the Anoa'i family over the years. Nia Jax is also a part of the legendary pro wrestling family.

The Rock himself considers the 39-year-old as a family member as seen in the family tree displayed during WrestleMania XL Kickoff. With this in mind, it would be unsurprising if Sikoa decided to recruit Jax.

Adding Nia Jax to The Bloodline could create an interesting dynamic in the women's division

The Bloodline has dominated almost every area of WWE for the past few years, and they may be looking to target the women's division now. The inclusion of Nia Jax may help the faction to accomplish this goal.

If Nia Jax sides with the new Bloodline, a possible feud with Naomi could be a viable option. Since the latter is married to Jimmy in real life, the pair could engage in a rivalry with Jax and Sikoa.

