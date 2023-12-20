Solo Sikoa's former rival to finally get revenge on SmackDown? Know their intense history

Solo Sikoa is one of the mainstays on WWE SmackDown. The Enforcer has consistently been a main event act ever since making his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle 2022. His inclusion in The Bloodline has helped him take his stocks to the new level.

That being said, the 30-year-old superstar knows he has a huge target on his back because of his association with The Bloodline on the blue brand. The Enforcer has done all the dirty work on Roman Reigns' behalf.

It is possible Solo Sikoa’s former rival could show up unannounced on the blue brand to attack the former Street Champion. The person is none other than Carmelo Hayes. The former NXT North American Champion made his SmackDown in-ring debut last Friday against Grayson Waller.

Hayes defeated Waller in the first round of the United States Championship number one contender’s tournament on the blue brand. He is set to take on Kevin Owens in round two this Friday. The match was taped last week and fans can check out the spoiler results here.

Solo Sikoa and Carmelo Hayes are no strangers to each other as it was Sikoa who ended Melo’s NXT North American Championship run at the NXT One-Year Anniversary Show on September 13, 2022. It remains to be seen if the two former rivals will meet on WWE SmackDown in 2024.

Has Solo Sikoa won any title on WWE SmackDown?

Solo Sikoa is a former one-time NXT North American Champion. He was forced to relinquish the title because of the title match with Carmelo Hayes not being sanctioned at the NXT One-Year Anniversary Show in September 2022.

The Enforcer is yet to win a singles or tag team title on WWE SmackDown. That being said, he’s already being referred to as the Tribal Heir by Roman Reigns himself. The Tribal Chief gave his cousin the new title last week on the blue brand.

