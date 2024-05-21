Solo Sikoa's 'spoiler' to be spoilt by real-life Bloodline members? Potential reunion after 9 months explored

Solo Sikoa's actions on WWE SmackDown have been unfolding the new chapters of The Bloodline. He took over the faction, demanded Paul Heyman be his Wiseman, assaulted & removed Jimmy Uso from the group, and added Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa.

Among the current Bloodline members, only Tama Tonga participated in the King of the Ring Tournament. He defeated Angelo Dawkins in round one and LA Knight in the quarterfinals last week. The former Bullet Club member is scheduled to take on Randy Orton in the semifinals on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. The winner will face Gunther in the finals at Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia on May 25, 2024.

Of course, The Viper is at a disadvantage and remains outnumbered. There's no doubt that The Bloodline will interfere to ensure Tama Tonga wins in the semi-finals, especially after Sikoa gave a 'spoiler' about nobody being able to stop the new Bloodline.

In such a situation, The Apex Predator can find allies in Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso to help him against the ruthlessness of The Bloodline.

Jimmy Uso can return to WWE SmackDown during Orton vs. Tonga, and help The Viper take him down, simultaneously avenging his assault. He can either take down Tonga Loa and Solo Sikoa ringside or assault Tama Tonga to make the victory easier for Randy Orton.

Furthermore, Jey Uso can turn up on WWE SmackDown to help Orton and Jimmy Uso as well, since The Legend Killer has been wronged by The Bloodline just like Main Event Jey!

This will trigger the babyface run for Jimmy Uso and The Usos reuniting along with laying the foundation of a babyfaces vs. heels chapter for The Bloodline. The Samoan twins broke up last August at SummerSlam after Jimmy cost Jey Uso a chance of becoming The Tribal Chief and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Wrestling veteran does not buy Solo Sikoa's leadership act on WWE TV

Roman Reigns led The Bloodline since its inception in late 2020. Under his leadership, the faction became the most dominant heel stable in WWE. The Usos left the group last May following which they defeated Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Civil War.

Jimmy later rejoined the group after the 2023 SummerSlam and was recently removed from the faction by Sikoa. The Street Champion took over the group as Reigns went on a hiatus following his loss at WrestleMania 40

The former North American Champion completely changed his look in recent weeks. However, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan has pointed out that The Enforcer is not yet ready for the role.

"I'll be honest, anybody would kill for the spot Solo Sikoa is in right now, me included, right? If I were still wrestling. But you also don't wanna be put in spots that you're not ready for. With respect, he's not ready to be the leader of that group. He's just not. It's nothing against him. It's nothing he's doing wrong. It's not his deal. He can wrestle anybody. But the promo component of it and being believable as a leader—he just doesn't look like it."

Solo Sikoa has claimed that he is in touch with Roman Reigns, and it's The Tribal Chief who has ordered him to take over The Bloodline's leadership in his absence.