  • Solo Sikoa to be stripped of WWE US Title and removed from SummerSlam due to his arrest? Exploring the possibility 

By Ankit Singh
Published Jul 20, 2025 02:57 GMT
Solo Sikoa getting detained by the police [Image Credits: WWE
Solo Sikoa on SmackDown [Image credits: WWE's official YouTube channel]

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa was arrested by the San Antonio Police on this week’s episode of SmackDown. The United States Champion and his faction, MFT, were involved in a car accident right before the show began, which later led to Sikoa’s detainment. Owing to this, there is a chance that the Stamford-based promotion could strip him of his title and take him off the card for the 2025 SummerSlam.

So far, the mystery behind the accident is still being solved. Besides Tonga Loa, nobody else seemed visibly hurt from the crash. Notably, MFT tried to pin the blame for the accident on Jacob Fatu, leading the police to see him as a person of interest. However, The Samoan Werewolf got his name cleared after being interrogated. The police didn’t just release Fatu, but handcuffed Solo Sikoa as well.

youtube-cover
It remains to be seen if any criminal charges are pinned on the United States Champion and if he is proven guilty. If this happens, WWE could distance itself from Sikoa, at least for the duration of the police investigation, as part of the storyline. This year’s SummerSlam Premium Live Event will span two nights, and thus, every title will need to be defended.

Solo Sikoa has already been booked by Adam Pearce for a title defense against Jacob Fatu inside a steel cage at The Biggest Party of the Summer. But if he remains detained, WWE may have to strip him of the title. Hence, The Samoan Werewolf would need a new opponent to contest for the vacant title.

While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far. It should also be noted that all of this is a product of WWE’s creative division, and Sikoa isn’t in any actual trouble with law enforcement.

Solo Sikoa brought up real-life dirt against Jacob Fatu on WWE SmackDown

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw Solo Sikoa deliver a promo with his faction against Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf was being questioned by the San Antonio police during this segment, and the United States Champion pointed at his former ally’s unclean history with the law. Sikoa also went on and said, “Once a criminal, always a criminal.”

Notably, Jacob Fatu was arrested and imprisoned for robbery. He was just 18 years old back then. However, he got inspired by his cousins, Jimmy and Jey Uso, to become a pro wrestler when he saw them on television during his jail time.

Fatu made himself a big name in the independent circuit and debuted for WWE in June 2024, almost instantly becoming a top star. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Samoan Werewolf and if he reclaims the United States Championship from Solo Sikoa.

