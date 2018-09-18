Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Spanish golfer found dead at US course, man charged with murder

PTI
NEWS
News
38   //    18 Sep 2018, 21:09 IST

Chicago, Sep 18 (AFP) Police have charged a man with the premeditated murder of a Spanish golfer, Celia Barquin Arozamena, who investigators say was assaulted and killed on a golf course in the US state of Iowa.

The 22-year-old's body was discovered Monday by police officers who responded to a report of a "suspicious" unattended golf bag at the Coldwater Golf Links in Ames, Iowa.

They found her body nearby and determined she "had been assaulted and died as a result," according to a police statement. Colin Daniel Richards, 22, was identified as a suspect and charged with first-degree murder.

Barquin Arozamena hailed from Puente San Miguel in Spain, and this year was named Iowa State University's female athlete of the year, having claimed a major conference championship victory.

She had finished her university golf career, which ran from 2015 to 2018, and was wrapping up her studies for a civil engineering degree.

"Celia had an infectious smile, a bubbly personality and anyone fortunate enough to know her was blessed," Jamie Pollard, the Iowa State Director of Athletics, said in a statement.

"Our Cyclone family mourns the tragic loss of Celia, a spectacular student-athlete and ISU ambassador." Barquin Arozamena was the school's career leader in stroke average (73.44) and was the third woman golfer from Iowa State to compete in the US Women's Open Championship.

In August she had advanced to Stage II of the LPGA Tour qualifying tournament.

"We are all devastated," said the university's head women's golf coach, Christie Martens. "Celia was a beautiful person who was loved by all her teammates and friends." "We will never forget her competitive drive to be the best and her passion for life

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
WWE/Indie News: Former ECW star found dead in apparent...
RELATED STORY
WWE/Indie News: Police update on Rockin' Rebel...
RELATED STORY
5 times wrestlers came back from the dead in WWE storylines
RELATED STORY
3 best opponents for Shawn Michaels if he decides to...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Update on The Undertaker's status for...
RELATED STORY
The Man, the Myth, the Legend Vol. 5: Dusty Rhodes
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hulk Hogan claims that the NWO would murder The...
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell in a Cell: Where savagery meets serenity
RELATED STORY
4 PPV matches which took place with no storyline 
RELATED STORY
5 ways WWE could legitimately surprise us at Hell in a Cell
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us