Sportskeeda's Featured Writer Billi Bhatti talks about how he is ahead of the dirt sheets and on his offers from the WWE

by Press Release Interview 27 Jun 2017, 17:44 IST

WrestleList spoke to Sportskeeda’s chief WWE writer and co-host of The Dirty Sheets podcast, the passionate and often controversial Billi Bhatti.

On getting access to WWE

Through being in Big Brother 10 years ago, there was a company called Outside PR who managed the Big Brother House. They also managed WWE at the time when WWE were doing less here (UK). So we had easy connections to WWE there – I was actually able to do a couple of bits on house shows with WWE at the end of 2007.

And from there I made a contact and I was able to get my hands on some news. Over the years I’ve made friends with ex-writers and other people through doing the podcast, but I had some access to some news and whilst I was on The Steel Cage we used to continually say “I’ve got some news” and then it would be out on another dirt sheet or something because we would only record every Tuesday. And it would become a source of frustration to be aligned with this podcast.

On being ahead of the dirt sheets

My breaking news is always ahead of the dirt sheets – it’s not something you’ll read up about in an audio format after you’ve already read it on The Observer, or No DQ, or Wrestling Inc. It’s brand new, to the point where we’ve had various offers from people to buy the news from us.

But obviously we’re trying to grow a podcast here, and we’re not a website – we’re doing news audio bits, so our breaking news will be only five or six minutes, even less sometimes depending on what it is. We knew Goldberg was winning the belt, we knew it was Goldberg and Lesnar, we knew the Hardys were winning the belts, we knew Jinder was going to be number one contender, we knew Jinder was going to win the belt.

On offers from WWE

They did come in recently with an offer for booking ideas and basically offered me an outlet for us to discuss storylines with them in terms of what we would suggest.

One of the things that was laid out to us was that they were really trying to engage the ‘casuals’ and if we came up with any ideas that involved engaging the casual watcher then they would be interested in using them, but none of this is monetary and the podcast is.

