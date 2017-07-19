Sportskeeda's take on Brock Lesnar's reported meeting with UFC

Will Brock Lesnar finally be leaving WWE for good?

Brock Lesnar to make a triumphant return to UFC?

What's the story?

A Twitter user and MMA fan by the name of #Dizz ©? recently posted a tweet saying that Paul Heyman and Brock were present at the UFC Headquarters recently for a meeting with top UFC officials.

He later added that Brock Lesnar is back in the testing pool for the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency or USADA and that he will be losing the WWE Universal Championship Title at SummerSlam which would imply that he would be leaving the pro-wrestling promotion.

Paul Heyman and Brock were at the UFC HQ during IFW. Had a meeting with the UFC brass. Brock's return is eminent. Most likely at MSG on Nov4 — #Dizz © (@TalkMMA) July 19, 2017

I just had a 2nd person tell me that Brock Lesnar is back in the USADA testing pool. Rumor around WWE is Brock is dropping the belt at SS. — #Dizz © (@TalkMMA) July 19, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Sportskeeda reported in February that Brock Lesnar would be leaving WWE after WrestleMania 34.

Lesnar left UFC following his knockout loss to Alistair Overeem at UFC 141 on December 30, 2011. He returned to the WWE the night after WrestleMania 28 after negotiating a very lucrative deal with the biggest pro-wrestling promotion in the world.

The heart of the matter

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman were reportedly spotted at the UFC Headquarters during the International Fight Week.

The Twitter user who goes by the handle @TalkMMA claims that Lesnar had a meeting with the top officials in the UFC and will be returning to the MMA promotion on November 4th at the Madison Square Gardens show.

He later followed up with another tweet saying that Brock is back in the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency or USADA testing pool where one needs to be registered at least four months before a scheduled match or fight.

This would be the right time for Lesnar to get back in the USADA testing pool if he were to actually appear on the November 8th show.

However, MMA Insider Ariel Helwani took to Twitter to say that a deal wasn't in place.

Nothing remotely close at this time. They could certainly use him, but not much there right now. https://t.co/qoMvyeqDWL — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 19, 2017

What's next?

Brock Lesnar's contract with WWE reportedly expires after WrestleMania 34, but there is no word on whether he will return to the promotion.

It would seem unlikely that UFC President Dana White and other high ranking officials would clear Lesnar for another run at UFC after he failed his drug tests the first time, but we will know in the coming months about the former UFC Heavyweight Champion's return to MMA.

Author's take

Although we reported the possibility of Lesnar leaving the WWE after WrestleMania 34, we should take the recent rumours of his UFC appearance in November with a grain of salt.

The same Twitter user had broken the rumour that Conor McGregor had gotten knocked out in training camp last year before UFC 205 but was proven wrong publicly.

