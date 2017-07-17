Sportskeeda's take on Ronda Rousey possibly signing with WWE

What's the story?

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer mentioned in the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live that Ronda Rousey might step into a WWE ring in the future but nothing is confirmed yet.

He also mentioned during the show that Ronda and WWE have apparently “worked something out”, which he thinks will lead to more appearances by the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey was present ringside at the Mae Young Classic where her friend and part of the 4 Horsewomen of UFC, Shayna Baszler was participating. This wasn't Ronda's first WWE appearance though, as she was present at WrestleMania 31 alongside The Rock and ended up getting into a short segment with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

The heart of the matter

Bryan Alvarez recently mentioned on Wrestling Observer Live that Ronda Rousey might make more appearances at WWE shows in the future and depend on how things go, might even participate in a match or two in the squared circle.

Alvarez said:

“So Ronda Rousey was in fact in the front row at the Mae Young Classic. Shayna Baszler, one of the 4 Horsewomen is in the tournament and they had Ronda there for the first night — I believe she was there for the second night. I know that they’ve apparently worked something out where she’s going to be there more often for these, I don’t know that that means.”

On the topic of whether WWE would sign Rousey in a more standard WWE contract, Alvarez stated:

“I don’t think they’re going to sign her to like an active participant in the Women’s Division. Could they get Ronda Rousey for one match? Sure! They offer her enough money, UFC okays it, and she’s up with it then yeah, absolutely. I’m sure they’d love it. I’m not sure it’s gonna happen though.”

What's next?

WWE and UFC haven't been on the best terms in the past and it will be interesting to see if how UFC President Dana White reacts to WWE approaching one of their top talents. We could expect to see Rousey more frequently at WWE events but it’s hard to tell if she will get in the ring on not.

Author's take

WWE would be unwise not to capitalise on the popularity of the 4 Horsewomen of the UFC. Even though rumblings of Rousey getting into a WWE ring for a proper match have been going on for a while, it is still unlikely in my opinion. However, with the angle WWE ran at the Mae Young tapings, a future match seems more likely than previously thought.

WWE is potentially setting up the big feud right now, at the Mae Young Classic tapings and time will only tell if they can actually make it happen. Take rumours of Rousey wrestling in WWE with a grain of salt, for now.