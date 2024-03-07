Stone Cold Steve Austin will never let Paul Heyman do 2 things: What are they?

Paul Heyman has been announced as the first inductee into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame. The WWE Universe has seen The Wiseman work his magic in the ring during his time with The Bloodline. However, Heyman’s legacy extends far beyond his current WWE role.

Paul Heyman is known to be the man who sides with upcoming talents. He did that with CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and now with Roman Reigns. Heyman has enthralled the WWE Universe with his promo skills over the years. Since his legacy is widespread, several industry legends know Paul Heyman closely. One of them is Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Texas Rattlesnake quoted in his book The Stone Cold Truth that Heyman had excellent knowledge about the industry, adding that he got along well with the former ECW honcho. However, Austin added that while he respects Paul, he won't let the latter do his taxes or answer his phone.

"I always got along well with Paul, even though he’s one of the best, world-class B*Sers I ever ran across. He’s a guy who’s my age, or maybe a little older, but he’s been in the business forever and knows a lot about it. I respect a lot of his opinions. I just wouldn’t want him doing my taxes or answering my phone," wrote Austin.

Paul Heyman made his WWE debut in 2001. He initially served as a commentator before transitioning into an authority position. The 58-year-old served as the General Manager of SmackDown from 2003 to 2005 before taking over as an on-screen authority figure on the rebranded version of ECW.

However, creative differences with Vince McMahon during the infamous December to Dismember Premium Live Event led to his exit in December 2006.

Heyman returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2012. Currently, he is working alongside Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Paul Heyman had previously turned down the offer for WWE Hall of Fame

Paul Heyman began trending on social media when he was announced as the first inductee into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame. However, this isn’t the first time the Stamford-based promotion has offered the legendary manager a place at the coveted club.

Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer revealed that Heyman didn’t want to be in the Hall of Fame until his career was over, but it’s possible Philadelphia changed his mind!

"He's been offered the Hall of Fame before and turned it down with the idea that he's still active; he didn't think he should be in the Hall of Fame until his career's over. But I think the idea maybe of being the first Paul Levesque inductee, and it's in Philadelphia where ECW was from, and one of his main career claims to fame was ECW—maybe his biggest in some ways. So there's that. Maybe they just needed a main eventer, and he's the guy. But he has been offered this before."

It will be fascinating to see which wrestler inducts Paul Heyman into the prestigious club.

