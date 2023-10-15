Subtle reunion after nearly 5 years for former rivals on WWE SmackDown? What you may have missed

On WWE SmackDown's latest edition, Nick Aldis made his debut as the blue brand's new General Manager. Since then, many have been interested in seeing the changes Aldis would bring about in this authoritarian role. However, there is a chance that Aldis might do more than just being a GM.

For those unaware, before joining WWE as a producer, and then becoming GM, Nick Aldis was an established wrestler. As a matter of fact, the 36-year-old's last wrestling match took place at ACW Bluegrass Con on October 10, 2023. Hence, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him don his wrestling boots in WWE.

After all, Nick Aldis has a massive rivalry to pursue in the Stamford-based promotion. The rivalry in question is against Cody Rhodes. Aldis and Rhodes first met in a match at All In, which was won by Rhodes. A month later, Aldis avenged his loss by beating Rhodes at NWA's 70th Anniversary show.

Given there is a possible third match yet to take place between Aldis and Rhodes, WWE could do the same by booking the duo in yet another match. Since Rhodes and Aldis are good inside the ring, and on the mic, a feud between them would be very entertaining.

Cody Rhodes' wife sends a message to Nick Aldis following the latter's WWE debut

Despite never appearing in WWE until the recent episode of SmackDown, Nick Aldis has made quite a name for himself, wrestling for various promotions around the world. Hence, when Aldis made his debut as SmackDown's General Manager, he was congratulated by a plethora of superstars.

Cody Rhodes' wife Brandi Rhodes also shared a memory with the current SmackDown GM. On X, Brandi went back in time to detail her memory with Aldis, where she was accidentally hit with an elbow drop by the latter. Recalling the incident, she wrote:

"Last time I saw that guy, he hit me with an elbow off the top rope. #Smackdown"

You can check out what Brandi Rhodes wrote in the tweet below:

Recalling this incident, Brandi was referring to the first match between Cody Rhodes and Nick Aldis at All In. During the contest, Aldis looked to hit Rhodes with an elbow drop from the top rope.

However, Brandi came in between, and fell victim to this brutal move. Hence, given the history between Cody Rhodes and Nick Aldis, it will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion books this rivalry.