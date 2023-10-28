Sudden retirement, new Bloodline member to debut? 4 possible finishes for John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

The announcement of the first-time-ever clash between John Cena and Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023 has generated significant excitement among fans. This highly anticipated match was unveiled by the company in a recent announcement, adding further anticipation to the upcoming premium live event. The build-up for this showdown was also seen in the most recent edition of SmackDown, with a heated segment involving Cena and Paul Heyman, culminating in Solo Sikoa's aggressive attack on The Cenation Leader.

As we are just a week away from this anticipated showdown, let's discuss four possible finishes for John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

#4. Solo Sikoa may emerge victorious over John Cena thanks to Ava's interference

Expand Tweet

One possible outcome of this match could involve Solo Sikoa emerging victorious over The Cenation Leader, with the assistance of Ava, who may debut as a new Bloodline member at Crown Jewel. The company had teased Ava's potential alignment with the Samoan faction in the preceding days, with Paul Heyman seemingly attempting to persuade Ava to join their faction.

Given Cena's current focus on ending his long losing streak in the Stamford-based promotion, it seems highly unlikely that The Bloodline's Enforcer would secure a clean victory over him. The potential scenario might unfold in the closing moments of the match, with Ava distracting John Cena and ultimately aiding Solo Sikoa in delivering a Samoan Spike for the win.

This would mirror Sikoa's debut at Clash at the Castle last year when he made his first appearance as a Bloodline member and assisted Roman Reigns.

#3. John Cena may defeat Solo Sikoa in a hard-hitting match

Expand Tweet

Another potential outcome of this first-time-ever clash could see the 16-time World Champion emerge victorious in a hard-hitting encounter. Cena's recent statement on SmackDown, emphasizing the importance of his Crown Jewel match as a must-win, underscores the significance of this upcoming premium live event bout.

This statement eventually makes a clean victory for Cena become a strong possibility. However, the match could end up with The Cenation Leader potentially delivering multiple Attitude Adjustments to The Bloodline's Enforcer to secure the win. Ending the match with several finishing maneuvers would also serve to portray Sikoa as a resilient contender despite ultimately coming up short in the bout.

#2. Solo Sikoa could win in a clean way and injure Cena

Expand Tweet

Another potential conclusion could see Solo Sikoa emerge as a dominant force in the company, securing a resounding victory in the match. However, despite the win, The Bloodline's Enforcer might launch a post-match assault on Cena, inflicting a vicious attack that could leave The Cenation Leader seriously injured at Crown Jewel.

The company could then continue this storyline, potentially leading to Cena's abrupt retirement. It is worth noting that the 16-time World Champion has also hinted at the possibility of retirement in recent editions of SmackDown.

#1. Jey Uso may cost Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel

Expand Tweet

Another potential conclusion to this clash could involve Jey Uso, who might intervene to cost Solo Sikoa the match, resulting in John Cena emerging victorious. Despite being on separate brands, the ongoing feud between Jey and The Bloodline continues to develop.

Jey's interference at Crown Jewel could add further anticipation to the ongoing Samoan saga while also fueling the existing rivalry between Jey and Jimmy Uso.

Which possibility has the most chances of coming to fruition in the John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa match at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section below!

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.