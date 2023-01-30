Super Bowl 2023: Which current WWE star supports the Kansas City Chiefs?

The Kansas City Chiefs had a memorable Sunday night when they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in a hard-fought match. Things went all the way to the last minute, and it was the Chiefs who clutched it out when it mattered.

With three seconds left and the score tied at 20-20, the Kansas City Chiefs scored courtesy of Harrison Butker's stunning 45-yard field goal. Patrick Mahomes tried for the first down despite having a sprained ankle. He was shoved out of bounds by Joseph Ossai, allowing Butker to score the winner.

With the win, fans of the Chiefs were sent into raptures. Among their loyalists is a certain WWE Superstar, who wasted little time celebrating the win on Twitter and mocking his rival friends in the process. If you want to find out who this is, read on.

As soon as the Kansas City Chiefs won, Baron Corbin popped hard on social media. He is a devoted supporter of the team and celebrated their entry into the Super Bowl. It will be the Chiefs' third Super Bowl final in four years, which is a remarkable achievement.

WWE Superstar trolls colleagues after Kansas City Chiefs win

WWE Superstar and Kansas City Chiefs fan Baron Corbin had a blast on Twitter following his team's incredible win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He trolled Bengals fans Angelo Dawkins and Renee Paquette, who are his friends from WWE.

Corbin tweeted that he is happy following the win, along with a picture of himself with Dawkins. In it, we can see the Modern Day Wrestling God looking thrilled with an annoyed Street Profits member.

"Im still dead but so happy (sic). Haha @AngeloDawkins @ReneePaquette."

Paquette replied by asking the former Mr. Money in the Bank not to rub salt in her wounds. WWE Superstar Ricochet also replied, saying he would see him at the Super Bowl. This could suggest that he is a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, meaning the two superstars will be supporting rival teams on the day.

