5 WWE Superstars who defeated Brock Lesnar in their first one-on-one encounter

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is all set to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 38. Lesnar set a new record in 2022 by being the only superstar to win both the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber in the same year.

The seven-time WWE Champion has been the face of WWE since his return in 2012. The Beast Incarnate is known for making quick work of his opponents every time he steps inside the squared circle.

Lesnar's record is entirely one-sided in terms of winning matches. Yet, some have managed to secure victories over the Beast during his WWE tenure.

Interestingly, a handful of superstars have managed to score victories over Lesnar during their very first match.

Here's a list of superstars who have defeated Brock Lesnar in their first encounter.

#5. Zach Gowen was one of the few superstars to defeat Brock Lesnar in their first match

Brock squared off against Gowen on SmackDown

Zach Gowen is a former one-legged WWE Superstar who faced Brock Lesnar in mid-2003. This was the only time these two superstars squared off.

Lesnar dominated Gowen for the entire match. The Beast brutally targeted Zach's amputated leg with a chair. Eventually, Gowen would go on to bag the victory over Lesnar via disqualification.

Gowen was released from WWE in 2004. He is one of the two superstars who are undefeated against the Beast Incarnate.

#4. The Big Show reigned supreme

The Big Show is one of the most colossal superstars to have stepped foot inside the squared circle. What you may not know is that the Giant defeated Brock Lesnar during their first one-on-one match.

Both these titans have collided several times throughout their careers, where Lesnar has stood tall on most occasions.

However, The Big Show defeated The Beast Incarnate for the WWE Championship at the 2002 edition of Survivor Series. This was the first among the long list of matches they had.

#3. Goldberg stool tall at The Showcase of Immortals

Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 20

Goldberg was WCW's most unstoppable force in the 90s. After joining WWE, The Icon conquered the entire roster in his debut year, with the exception of Brock Lesnar.

WWE Universe urged for a match between Lesnar and Goldberg since the arrival of the Myth in Vince's company. The match eventually happened at WrestleMania XX with Steve Austin as the guest referee.

Despite being a top-tier contest, fans weren't invested in the match. Just before their match, news about both these superstars leaving WWE was leaked to the media. The rumors of their exit led to widespread resentment from fans in the arena.

The dream match turned into a nightmare for the two superstars where the Icon defeated the Next Big Thing in a medicore match.

#2. Kurt Angle secured a huge victory

Lesnar defeated Angle at WrestleMania 19

Kurt Angle was at the top of his game during 2003. The Olympian was the WWE Champion and of the biggest draws of the year.

Lesnar defeated Kurt Angle in a gauntlet match entailing Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin. They were engaged in their one-on-one confrontation in March 2003 when Kurt Angle prevailed over Lesnar.

Weeks later, they again collided at the Grandest Stage of Them, where the Beast Incarnate captured the title from the Gold Medalist.

#1. Drew McIntyre dethroned The Beast Incarnate

The biggest highlight of 2020 was Drew McIntyre. The former 3MB member hit a home run when he returned to WWE after an incredible stint in independent promotions. McIntyre navigated his way to the main-event of WrestleMania 36 after turning face.

Lesnar had a big endowment with McIntyre's rise. During the 2020 Royal Rumble, the Scottish Warrior eliminated the the Beast from the match and went on to win the Rumble.

McIntyre conquered Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36 to capture the WWE Championship.

Edited by Pratik Singh