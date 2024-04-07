Supremacy battle, challenges The Rock - 3 ways Solo Sikoa could use his Tribal Heir status for WrestleMania 40 Night Two

WrestleMania 40 Night One ended on an intense note with The Rock exploiting his WWE administrative role in the tag team match. The Bloodline won the bout staking claim on the stipulation for Roman Reigns' match with Cody Rhodes on Night Two.

Earlier in the night, Jey Uso defeated Jimmy Uso in their singles feud. Solo Sikoa was present in the building where he was seen accompanying his brother Jimmy backstage before the event, but did not make his presence known during the entirety of the premium live event.

With critical stakes at large, Solo Sikoa could use his Tribal Heir status to the fullest to make a point. Let's take a look at a few ways the 31-year-old Bloodline member could assert his supremacy at WrestleMania 40:

#3. Brings in real-life Bloodline members to ensure no outside interference for WrestleMania 40 Night 2 main event

There was a lot of speculation about Rikishi being involved in his sons' feud given his regular thoughts on The Bloodline's issues.

Umaga's son and promising wrestling talent Zilla Fatu was spotted at WWE World ahead of WrestleMania 40 along with some other members of the Anoa'i family. Recently, Rikishi took to social media to share a snap of his family at Philadelphia hyped for the event. Another name that did the rounds for potentially being WWE-bound was Tama Tonga.

Given the magnitude of an event like WrestleMania 40 and the men involved in the main event, Solo Sikoa will require backup. And what better way to do it by introducing the WWE Universe to extended members of his family. This could also lead to him breaking away from Roman Reigns' shadow and creating his own Bloodline to challenge The Tribal Chief for his position.

#2. Costs Roman Reigns only to challenge his Tribal Chief status at WrestleMania 40

Last year in December, Roman Reigns announced Solo Sikoa as his successor much to Jimmy Uso's annoyance.

The young Bloodline member has been there for the WWE Champion through thick and thin. This is evident right from his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle in 2022 when he stopped Drew McIntyre from pinning Reigns.

Every relationship has its highs and lows, more so with Reigns ordering Bloodline members in his televised absence. Cody Rhodes was attacked by Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania 39 to give Roman Reigns an advantage and continue his title reign. Nearly a year later, the contrary could occur with the 31-year-old turning on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, calling him to take out his frustrations with the group.

The Head of the Table has seemingly been cautious around Solo Sikoa and hinted at potentially being fearful of his capabilities.

#1. Turns babyface and questions The Rock's intentions and role

Solo Sikoa has been helping Roman Reigns and doing his bidding whenever he's away. Thus, doing his role of Tribal Heir on the down low.

The Rock's return and new position sidelines other members of the group. In one instance Rocky jokingly cited Solo Sikoa should sing the national anthem before Roman Reigns took on Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. The Enforcer kept grim while other Bloodline members laughed about it.

The 51-year-old took advantage of his administrative status during his tag team match on Night One at WrestleMania 40. He kept threatening the referee, thus preventing him from doing his role. This enabled The Bloodline members to gain full control of the match, moulding it their own way.

In light of this, Solo Sikoa could be fed up of The Rock's antics and confront him on Night Two, questioning his intentions. His Tribal Heir status could give him some weightage in front of The Final Boss.

