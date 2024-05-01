Surprise title change, Cody Rhodes retains & more - Predicting all 5 winners at WWE Backlash (May 1, 2024)

After a successful WrestleMania XL, fans can look forward to WWE Backlash 2024 which is just a few days away. This year the premium live event will be hosted at LDLC Arena in Lyon, France, on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

WWE has already announced several major title bouts including a massive match featuring The Bloodline. As of this writing, the company has confirmed a total of five contests for its upcoming premium live event.

In this article, we'll predict the winners of all the matches set to take place at WWE Backlash this year.

#5 Damian Priest may still be your World Heavyweight Champion after WWE Backlash

Expand Tweet

At Backlash France, Damian Priest is poised to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso. The Yeet Master has gathered significant momentum heading into the match. However, despite this, The Archer of Infamy will likely emerge victorious from the contest.

Priest won his first world championship in WWE at WrestleMania XL in April. Hence, it's hard to believe that Triple H will book him to drop the title so soon. The Game is seemingly focused on giving opportunities to fresh faces and The Judgment Day member has earned the right to have a decent title reign.

Considering the abovementioned factors, Damian Priest could retain his World Heavyweight Championship in France.

#4 The Bloodline will likely re-establish its dominance at Backlash

Expand Tweet

Besides the championship matches, fans will witness The Bloodline squaring off against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a tag team bout. When predicting the winner of the bout, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga are seemingly the favorites.

A win in this match would help the new version of The Bloodline establish its dominance in the company. Amid Reigns' absence, the group must be booked to thrive under the leadership of The Enforcer.

Additionally, the tag team match presents WWE with the opportunity to book the debut of Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf has reportedly signed with the company and could help Sikoa and Tonga secure a victory.

#3 Bayley can walk out of Backlash as WWE Women's Champion

Expand Tweet

A Triple Threat match is set to go down at WWE Backlash, where Bayley will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton. The feud between the three women has been meticulously crafted on Friday nights, heightening the anticipation for the clash.

Notably, Stratton has emerged as a favorite heading into the bout, increasing her chances of securing the gold. However, despite The Buff Barbie's rising popularity, Bayley still has a great chance of retaining her Women's Championship. The Role Model won the gold at WrestleMania after a lengthy pursuit. Hence, it's hard to believe that she will lose the title so soon.

#2 Jade Cargill may win her first WWE title at Backlash

Expand Tweet

The dream team of Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair is set to compete in a Women's Tag Team Championship match at WWE Backlash. They will go head-to-head with The Kabuki Warriors.

Since Cargill and Belair are riding a wave of momentum after their remarkable performances at 'Mania, they will likely be crowned as champions in France.

Also, if Cargill emerges victorious in her first championship bout, it will undoubtedly bolster her credibility in the women's division and the company as a whole.

#1 Cody Rhodes may defeat AJ Styles at WWE Backlash

Expand Tweet

The Undisputed WWE Championship will be on the line on Saturday as Cody Rhodes squares off against AJ Styles in a highly anticipated dream bout. The match has captured fans' interest, given that Styles and Rhodes have never locked horns in a one-on-one contest.

Considering the creative team's portrayal of Rhodes as the face of WWE and his monumental victory over Roman Reigns, it's difficult to envision him losing the championship so early. While The Phenomenal One is a strong challenger, Rhodes seems set to emerge victorious at WWE Backlash.