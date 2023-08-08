Surprising duo to become new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions after Sonya Deville's real-life injury? Chances of it happening

It was revealed on the latest episode of WWE RAW that Sonya Deville had torn her ACL and would require immediate medical attention. Hence, one-half of the current Women's Tag Team Champions will be out of action indefinitely.

Given that, fans can expect WWE to crown new Women's Tag Team Champions in the coming days. While several high-profile teams could be in contention, the odds of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter winning the gold can't be ruled out.

Given the women's tag team division is in tatters currently, fans should expect WWE to start building some tandems in the coming days. One such tag team could be the duo of Chance and Carter.

The former NXT Tag Team Champions were drafted to WWE RAW on the second night of the 2023 Draft. However, the pair have failed to leave a mark on the main roster due to inconsistent booking. Nonetheless, the creative team could award Carter & Chance a significant push with Sonya Deville out with an injury.

The duo could overcome the odds to become the new champions in the coming days.

Sonya Deville sent a message to WWE fans on social media

Sonya Deville recently took to Instagram to send a message to WWE fans. The 29-year-old joked about the tag team title being cursed before confirming her injury. Expressing her disappointment, Deville said:

"So, obviously, the tag team title is cursed, I’m just kidding. Anyways, as all of you probably already know that I’m hurt. Thank you. I have torn my left ACL last week on SmackDown in my match against Bianca [Belair] and Charlotte [Flair]. And obviously, I will be out for an extended period because I have to get surgery tomorrow. It's super bitter to say that it's come to an end due to an injury, especially it being my first injury in wrestling or sports in general. It's super disappointing, and it couldn't have come at a worse time."

Deville's injury has indeed come at the worst time. The former on-screen authority figure was just starting to find her footing on the main roster. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for her tag team partner, Chelsea Green, following her injury.

