Surprising duo to dethrone The Judgment Day due to 4-time champion and win their first title in WWE? Exploring the possibility 

The Judgment Day could lose their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to a surprising team shortly.

The tandem in question is Indus Sher. As fans may know, Jinder Mahal returned on WWE RAW Day 1 and got involved in a major spot with another returning superstar, The Rock.

Later, in an interview with Sony Sports Network, Jinder revealed his plans for 2024. Mahal shared his thoughts on sharing the ring with The People's Champion before disclosing that he is eyeing a singles title in the new year.

The four-time champion added that his closest allies, Veer Mahaan and Sanga, aka Indus Sher, are also targeting the tag team gold.

"I definitely think starting Day 1 off with The Rock is a sign for big things to come in 2024. Expect big things from Veer and Sanga. We're training very hard, and we're improving every single day. And soon we will have tag team gold, and of course, The Modern Day Maharaja will have singles gold this year," he said.

While Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day are the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, their reign could be in jeopardy, given Jinder's recent comments.

It wouldn't be surprising if Veer Mahaan and Sanga make their blockbuster return shortly and go on to challenge Priest and Balor for their titles. If that does happen, the creative team could have Mahal help Indus Sher dethrone the heel stable to win their first titles in WWE.

The Judgment Day could be on the brink of implosion

While tension has been rife in The Judgment Day for the last few months, nothing has come of it so far. However, there's no denying the fact that one of the most dominant factions in the WWE could implode shortly.

Rhea Ripley was recently involved in a war of words with Damian Priest due to the latter calling himself the leader of The Judgment Day. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio lashed out at his stablemates for not being in his corner during his clash against Dragon Lee for the NXT North American Title a few weeks ago.

On top of that, there have been rumors of the faction turning on Priest, leading to The Archer of Infamy's exit from the group. All things considered, it would not be surprising if The Judgment Day succumbs in the coming days.

