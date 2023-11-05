Surprising name to defeat Rhea Ripley and win her first title on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility 

WWE RAW after Crown Jewel could witness a massive title change as Rhea Ripley could lose her title to a surprising name on the show. The superstar in question is none other than Jade Cargill.

As fans know, Rhea Ripley successfully retained her Women's World Championship after a hard-fought victory in the Fatal Five-Way Match at Crown Jewel 2023. The Eradicator beats the odds to prevail over Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

Meanwhile, Jade Cargill reacted to The Judgment Day member's win at the event. The former AEW star commented on Rhea's win, teasing a potential blockbuster feud against Mami. WWE seems high on Jade, and fans should expect a huge push for the 31-year-old star following her in-ring debut.

It won't be surprising if the company has Jade Cargill debut on RAW following Crown Jewel, and potentially dethroning Rhea Ripley. The former AEW star could make a bold statement by defeating Mami for the title on WWE RAW, much to the shock of fans.

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley's take on a potential match against Jade Cargill

The current Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, shared her thoughts on locking horns with former AEW star, Jade Cargill in WWE. In an interview with with Sporting News Australia, The Eradicator said that she is looking forward to Jade's WWE debut. However, Ripley warned the 31-year-old star, stating that she runs the red brand.

"I'm very excited to see what she brings to WWE. I really am. Like you said, she’s a big name, and a lot of people are watching, and waiting for her debut. We don’t know which brand she’s gonna be on yet. It could be RAW, it could be SmackDown, it could be NXT. No one really knows exactly what’s going on. If it is WWE RAW, I mean, that’s my show. Mami runs RAW."

