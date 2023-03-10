Surprising star earns major title opportunity, recent re-signings team up - 4 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

WWE Network & Peacock are absolutely loaded with wrestling programming. Thousands of hours of content exist on both streaming platforms, both from World Wrestling Entertainment and from various other promotions whose tape libraries they own.

The exciting part about streaming services is that they're constantly growing, with new programming arriving each week. Some weeks see a vast amount of content made available. Unfortunately, other weeks offer much less new programming.

The content added throughout the week has been standard. RAW Talk was added to the archives on Monday, and last week's edition of NXT was made available on Tuesday.

Finn Balor and Beth Phoenix appeared on The Bump on Wednesday, with a month-old episode of RAW also being made available. Lastly, This Week In WWE was added to the archives on Thursday.

Unfortunately, WWE Network & Peacock will only offer a handful of full-length programs this weekend. Four shows will be added in total, including two that already aired on other platforms.

Still, there's some interesting content featured in these videos. What's set to arrive in the coming days?

Below are four shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#4. The SmackDown LowDown will air

The SmackDown LowDown will air on WWE Network & Peacock this weekend. More specifically, the popular analysis program will become available on Saturday, March 11th, beginning at 12 PM EST.

Hosted by Matt Camp and Jackie Redmond, the series breaks down the events from Friday Night SmackDown. A trio of interviews from the arena is spliced into the program. The guests for the upcoming episode haven't yet been revealed.

The most recent episode of The SmackDown LowDown aired last Saturday. Megan Morant interviewed four of the top stars from the blue brand in three separate segments.

She first interviewed the duo of Ricochet & Braun Strowman, who are a new tag team. She then interviewed the cocky LA Knight ahead of his opportunity to earn a title match on SmackDown. Lastly, Morant spoke with the popular Sami Zayn.

#3. WWE Main Event will become available

"Michin" Mia Yim & Candice LeRae vs Dana Brooke & Tamina This Thursday on Main Event!

A new episode of WWE Main Event will become available on-demand. While the show is new to the two streaming platforms, it's several weeks old. The show had a two-and-a-half delay before arriving on the two over-the-top networks due to contractual obligations with Hulu.

Main Event from February 23rd, 2023, will be available on Saturday, March 11th. The show featured two big bouts. The opening contest saw two former Cruiserweight Champions clash, with Cedric Alexander going one-on-one with Akira Tozawa.

The main event of the RAW B-show featured a tag team competition. Main Event regulars Tamina and Dana Brooke teamed up to battle Mia Yim and Candice LeRae, two former NXT stars who returned to the company in 2022.

#2. A big-time episode of Friday Night SmackDown is set to be added on-demand

A new episode of Friday Night SmackDown will be added to the WWE Network and Peacock libraries this weekend.

Just as with Main Event, the show isn't technically new, just new to the two platforms. RAW and SmackDown have a 30-day delay from their initial airings to being uploaded to the two over-the-top streaming services.

SmackDown from February 10th, 2023, will be added to the video-on-demand platforms on Sunday, March 12th. The show was headlined by a Fatal 4-Way bout to determine the number one contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. Madcap Moss shockingly won the match.

The show also featured an in-ring segment with Sami Zayn confronting Paul Heyman. Additionally, The Usos defended the Unified RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles, and Ronda Rousey made her SmackDown return.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

Indi Hartwell vs. Jakara Jackson

A new episode of NXT Level Up will stream this weekend. The popular series airs at 10 PM EST each Friday, immediately following Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

While the program streams on both WWE Network & Peacock, it will not be available on-demand for Peacock subscribers immediately due to contractual obligations.

NXT Level Up on March 10th, 2023, will include a main event featuring two powerhouse stars. The second-generation star Von Wagner will be accompanied by Mr. Robert Stone to clash with the powerful and intimidating Odyssey Jones.

Two other bouts will air on the big show. Popular NXT star Indi Hartwell will compete against Jakara Jackson, plus the controversial Quincy Elliott will return to action to fight Scrypts.

