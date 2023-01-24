Bayley and Becky Lynch were meant to have an epic bout on the 30th-anniversary episode of WWE RAW. The two top-level superstars have had issues with each other ever since The Role Model returned to action at SummerSlam 2022. In theory, a big bout on the red brand was meanendnd of their rivalry.

Instead, however, things have turned up a notch. Before the bout could officially begin, Damage CTRL stars IYO SKY and Dakota Kai attacked Lynch. Together, the three talented superstars beat Becky on the outside and inside the cage.

When the Damage CTRL leader was asked why the assault occurred, Bayley emphasized the "CTRL" part of their name. She made it clear that she, SKY, and Kai do things on time and when they choose to do it.

Becky Lynch will inevitably seek revenge on the trio, but the numbers may be too much for her to handle. There's a chance that The Man will have to seek out help to combat the destructive trio. Who could Lynch recruit to take down Bayley's faction?

Below are five superstars who could help Becky Lynch against Damage CTRL following WWE RAW.

#5. Mia Yim has already worked alongside Becky Lynch on WWE RAW in the past

Mia Yim and Damage CTRL

Mia Yim started her pro wrestling career in 2009. She spent time on NXT before being released during the Covid-19 pandemic. Thankfully, the talented star returned to the company in 2022 and is currently one of the top women on WWE RAW.

Michin already has her fair share of history with the group. While she debuted helping The O.C. contest the Judgment Day, her issues with Rhea Ripley eventually led to her opposing Damage CTRL at Survivor Series WarGames. Her issues with the trio of women haven't gotten any better since then.

The Man and Yim have already teamed up to fight two group members, although Damage CTRL later attacked Mia backstage while she was on her own. Both being enemies of the faction, Becky and Michin uniting to battle the stable makes a lot of sense.

#4. Candice LeRae has issues with Damage CTRL on WWE RAW

Candice LeRae has been wrestling for around two decades. Before joining WWE RAW, the talented star competed throughout the independent circuit and later NXT. While on the black & gold brand, LeRae won the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles.

The Poison Pixie has also had issues with Damage CTRL. Upon debuting on the red brand, the group immediately attempted to intimidate and downright injure the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

LeRae joining Becky's side would be logical, given her issues with the faction. The pair could even work alongside Mia Yim and form their trio. Lynch, Yim, and LeRae could make for a formidable faction to battle against Damage CTRL.

#3. Naomi could return to WWE RAW following her suspension

Naomi could return

Naomi has had quite a bit of success in her wrestling career. She's a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion and a former Women's Tag Team Champion. While she's yet to hold a title on WWE RAW, Naomi has been a dominant force on the blue brand.

The Queen of Glow hasn't been seen on WWE programming since last May. She and Sasha Banks, the then reigning Women's Tag Team Champions, walked out of the company when frustrated with their creative direction. Naomi is yet to compete since then.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion could potentially return to the company as a member of the RAW roster. Naomi could help Becky fight off Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. A return saving Lynch from the stable's attack could be exciting for the audience.

#2. Doudrop could be repackaged and help Lynch on WWE RAW

Doudrop is a Scottish superstar who has been wrestling for almost a decade and a half. She found success in the United Kingdom & Europe wrestling scene before finding greater success in Japan. She signed with the Stamford-based promotion and joined NXT UK in 2019.

The powerful Scot has no apparent beef with the group. During her tenure in WWE, she's had little-to-no interactions with them. Still, their dominance on RAW is undoubtedly on the former NXT UK star's radar.

If Doudrop does return as Piper Niven, a more serious and aggressive side of herself could be perfect in combating the fierce trio.

She would have a significant power and size advantage over all three members of Damage CTRL. Could Doudrop be Becky's secret weapon?

#1. Sasha Banks could return despite her commitments to New Japan Pro Wrestling

Sasha Banks is the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Sasha Banks is one of the most successful stars in the history of women's wrestling. She was a crucial component of the Women's Evolution and won numerous titles, including the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

The Boss is seemingly no longer with the company. Banks appeared at a New Japan Pro Wrestling show with a new name and an updated look, seemingly proving that her time with WWE has come to an end.

Despite that, the company has recently worked with New Japan, proving that a potential deal isn't off the table.

If Banks were to somehow work for both New Japan and WWE simultaneously, she'd be a great partner for Lynch. Sasha has a long history with The Role Model, but they were last seen on-screen together feuding on SmackDown. Banks fighting her old rival again could be Becky's saving grace.

