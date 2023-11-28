Tag team to reunite after 12 years following WWE veteran's return at Survivor Series? Exploring the possibility

At the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, wrestling fans witnessed the return of several superstars. This led to a plethora of excitement among fans. While the returns of Randy Orton and CM Punk drew the biggest pop, there was another wrestling veteran who made his return after a long time.

The veteran in question is R-Truth. After being out of action due to an injury, Truth returned at Survivor Series: WarGames and drew quite a reaction from fans in the arena and online. Not only did R-Truth's return bring back the fun aspect of WWE, but it has also opened up a new opportunity for the promotion.

In the coming weeks, the Stamford-based promotion could book R-Truth to reunite with his former Tag Team partner, The Miz. Back in 2011, Miz and Truth formed a team known as Awesome Truth. While the team did not last long, their bond was enjoyed by fans.

Hence, given both superstars are faces now, it would be great to see them reunite for another run as a tag team. Also, given that the duo is nearing the end of their careers, WWE could consider giving them a potential tag team championship run.

Triple H comments on R-Truth's return at Survivor Series: WarGames

Before Survivor Series: WarGames could begin, WWE had announced the return of Randy Orton. Hence, the only awaited return was of CM Punk. While Punk did make a comeback at the premium live event, an unexpected superstar who returned was R-Truth.

In a backstage segment at Survivor Series: WarGames, Truth appeared and received a huge pop from the crowd. Later, during the post-event press conference, Triple H commented on the veteran's return.

"A lot of things to talk about, but let’s talk about the big return," Triple H said. "R-Truth is back, baby! Yeah, eating chips, just going to town. R-Truth is the man! Yeah, I never saw it coming. How we were able to keep that quiet? Mindblowing. But R-Truth is back and I expect that to be headlines everywhere for all of you." [H/T WrestleZone]

Like the WWE CCO, several fans are excited to have R-Truth back in the Stamford-based promotion. Over the years, Truth has been part of many memorable moments in WWE, and it will be interesting to see what he does in the coming weeks.

