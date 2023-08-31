Tag team to reunite after 12 years to stop LA Knight's meteoric rise? Looking at the chances of massive swerve at WWE Payback

LA Knight has a massive match ahead of him at WWE Payback against The Miz. Both men have recently engaged in a heated feud, and the SmackDown star has gained the upper hand. However, The A-Lister has a chance to turn his luck around by employing the help of his former partner.

One star that has been absent from TV is R-Truth. The last time fans saw him was on the November 1, 2022, episode of NXT against Grayson Waller. He performed a dive and landed awkwardly on the floor outside. After receiving proper treatments and months of rest, the wrestling veteran has stated he is gearing up for a return soon. Interestingly, he could have a massive return at WWE Payback.

As fans may remember, the 51-year-old turned heel in 2011 and even formed a partnership with The Miz, known as Awesome Truth. The duo were even "fired" by Triple H and got arrested for their relentless attacks. This side of the veteran is what The A-Lister would need for WWE Payback.

This side of the former 24/7 Champion could be vital not just for The Miz but also for himself. Although he is a well-loved happy-go-lucky character on WWE, he played an impressive heel. A rebranding could do well for the wrestling veteran.

Which WWE Superstar did R-Truth audition for to be their tag team partner?

R-Truth on his latest appearance in WWE programming

While R-Truth could return at WWE Payback, he may have another partner in mind. Another recently injured star was Sonya Deville, who had just won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Chelsea Green. The latter star has previously held auditions to find her new partner, and R-Truth was one of the stars who answered.

"Hey, what’s up, Chelsea? I heard you were having an audition. I heard about that, girl. Pick me. I do a lot of stuff. I tell jokes, I dance, I rap, I sing, I play the harmonica, I play the piccolo, pickleball. I even kill spiders on occasion. Not all spiders, Charlotte’s Web was a good one. I’m working my way back to the ring and I need something to do. You already got the Women’s Tag Title. Let me be your partner until your partner comes back."

Which star could R-Truth feud with after WWE Payback?

One angle the 51-year-old could also engage in if he doesn't team up with The Miz at WWE Payback is a feud with Grayson Waller. The NXT star was part of this year's Draft and even teased welcoming back the injured star.

It would be interesting to see what surprises the upcoming Premium Live Event will have.