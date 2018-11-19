×
4 points to note before this week's Monday Night Raw

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Feature
59   //    19 Nov 2018, 23:56 IST

The 'Monster Among Men' may have plans
The 'Monster Among Men' may have plans

The Survivor series has culminated and it has left us with many things to talk about. With a clean sweep from Raw, one would expect Stephanie Mcmahon make an appearance and gloat about the same.

There would be many mentions of Raw being the "A" brand of WWE, that's expected as well.

But there are many intriguing questions that need to be answered. Without waiting any further let's jump to it.

Will Baron Corbin "get these Hands"?

There's nothing Stopping Strowman now
There's nothing Stopping Strowman now

Braun Strowman had struck a deal with Stephanie where he would get to face Baron Corbin if he helped Team Raw to win the match at Survivor Series. The big question is whether the authority will keep up their end of the deal or will Strowman go against them.

What next for Seth and Dean?

Will they battle over the Intercontinental gold?
Will they battle over the Intercontinental gold?

With the obligatory Survivor Series match out of the way, it would be interesting to see which way the tide swings in the battle between Ambrose and Rollins. It does seem highly likely that they'll battle for the Intercontinental title. Either way, this is going to be one tasty battle.

How will Ronda react after getting beaten up by Charlotte Flair?

Ronda Rousey was thumped mercilessly by Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series
Ronda Rousey was thumped mercilessly by Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series

Ronda was given one of her worst beatings by Charlotte Flair when she completely thrashed her using sticks and chair shots. The damage was so much that Ronda was left with a bloodied mouth and stick marks all over her body. What would be interesting to see now is how Ronda reacts and what will be her mindset after such a beating?

Will Nia Jax Attack Ronda?

That's one massive team
That's one massive team

Nia Jax has been teasing it for a long time and finally, the time has come. Nia Jax will finally challenge Ronda for the title. She's passed sly comments at Ronda for a while now but it will be interesting to see if this the time she picks to turn on Rousey when she's already reeling from Charlotte's attack, especially when she has Tamina to accompany now.

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
A lazy idealist with a love for sports and writing
