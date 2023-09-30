Tegan Nox to cost Becky Lynch, massive reunion after 5 years? 4 bold predictions for No Mercy

Tonight's edition of NXT promises to be a special event as NXT No Mercy 2023 is scheduled to take place later in the evening. The show is slated to air at 8 PM EST and will be hosted at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.

This highly anticipated event is set to feature several significant championship matches, with Becky Lynch, Dominik Mysterio, and Carmelo Hayes all defending their titles on the show. As we are now just a few hours from this event, let's discuss four bold predictions for tonight's NXT No Mercy 2023.

#4. Butch and Tyler Bate reunite at No Mercy 2023

Expand Tweet

One of the bold predictions for the show is associated with the British Rounds Rules match for the NXT Heritage Cup, where Butch is set to face Noam Dar. As Noam Dar already had metaphor at ringside along with him, Butch also requested Tyler Bate to be on his side just for one night only.

For those unaware, the Bruiserweight and Tyler Bate already had an alliance in the past named British Strong Style, along with Trent Seven, who was released by WWE back in July 2022, leading to the disbandment of this group. With Butch seeking assistance from Bate, it's highly likely that the company is planning for another reunion between these two at No Mercy 2023.

#3. Carmelo Hayes to defeat Ilja Dragunov again to retain his title

Carmelo Hayes defending his NXT Championship against Ilja Dragunov is undoubtedly a highly anticipated rematch at NXT No Mercy 2023. Dragunov seems determined to win the NXT Championship in this rematch after beating Wes Lee to gain this opportunity.

However, it's still possible that Ilja Dragunov might not win the NXT title in this classic match. The outcome of this match could be part of a larger plan to transition Dragunov to the main roster, which has been rumored for some time. A loss in NXT could serve as a way to temporarily write him out of the brand and set up his move to either Raw or SmackDown.

#2. Austin Theory aids Dominik Mysterio to retain his title

Expand Tweet

Dominik Mysterio is also set to defend his NXT North American Championship against Trick Williams, with Dragon Lee being the Special Guest referee in that match. However, Dominik could get unexpected assistance from Austin Theory to retain his title.

The potential scenario that could unfold is Theory might launch an attack on Dragon Lee in this match after having a heated altercation with him on a recent edition of SmackDown.

Also, a match between Lee & Theory is announced for next week. So, to create more anticipation for this match, the former US Champion might appear in NXT again. This could allow Dirty Dominik to capitalize and eventually retain his title on the show.

#1. Tegan Nox to cost Becky Lynch at NXT No Mercy 2023

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch is also all set to defend her NXT Women's Championship in a rematch against Tiffany Stratton. This match also holds a special stipulation of an Extreme Rules match, which eventually raises the possibility of a potential interference in this match.

One of the potential names who could interfere could be Tegan Nox, who was involved in a heated segment with Becky Lynch on a recent edition of the Red brand.

Moreover, after defeating Natalya on RAW, Nox has positioned herself as the next challenger for the NXT Women's title, as she will challenge the winner of this Extreme Rules match. While Tegan appears to be a plucky babyface, Becky insists she shows more killer instinct. Nox may indeed do exactly that by surprisingly costing Lynch her championship at No Mercy.