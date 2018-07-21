11 best WWE matches of 2018 so far

Kevin Roger FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 6.07K // 21 Jul 2018, 16:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

We are only a little more than halfway into the year and we already have so many jaw-dropping encounters

Unbelievably, we're halfway through in 2018. It hasn't been WWE's best year. The programming has stalled and no main roster feud has been impressive. That's a damning indictment for a full seven months into the year.

WWE's errors of tanking great performers with terrible booking have never been more apparent than in 2018. This is particularly true of Raw and SmackDown. NXT, for the most part, remains a reliable source of excellence, but main roster PPVs are riddled with problems.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Asuka, once the most magnetic performers in the company, is now a threatless parody of the monster she was in NXT, her mystique obliterated by James Ellsworth, Carmella, and broken English promos.

Her countryman Shinsuke Nakamura has suffered a similar fate despite his heel turn's early promise. Remember the Authors Of Pain? They barely exist anymore. Roman Reigns was long considered the company's most over-protected star but was sacrificed aginst the likes of Brock Lesnar this summer.

That doesn't mean that WWE haven't delivered great matches in 2018, though. They have, just not with the consistency fans should expect.

All below match ratings come from Dave Meltzer of the highly respected Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Let us not waste any more time, and let's just find it out!

#11 A.J Styles Vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Money in The Bank)

Styles then low-blowed Nakamura and followed it up with a Phenomenal Forearm from inside the ring through the announcer's table to retain his WWE Championship.

The Styles-Nakamura rivalry often disappointed us in the early stages, but the matches got better each time. The final match at Money in the Bank was the best. It had a slow start, but the final few minutes were blistering.

In starting, the action soon split to ringside where Nakamura suplexed Styles onto the entrance ramp. Nakamura then put Styles on the apron and hit multiple knee strikes followed by a diving boot across the back of the head.

Back inside the ring, the punishment continued. Nakamura booted Styles across the chest and followed it up with the Bad Vibrations in the corner. Styles held onto Nakamura's boot and pushed him away but Nakamura replied with a spinning wheel kick.

Styles then took a chair and smashed it against Nakamura's leg at ringside. Styles went to hit Nakamura again but Nakamura low-blowed him and followed it up with a Kinshasa.

The Phenomenal One then hit Nakamura with a Phenomenal Forearm followed by a Styles Clash to the floor. Styles then low-blowed Nakamura and followed it up with a Phenomenal Forearm from inside the ring through the announcer's table to retain his WWE Championship.

1 / 11 NEXT