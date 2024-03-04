The Bloodline to attack 15-time champion backstage on WWE RAW? Exploring potential angle

The Bloodline has caused a lot of trouble for several WWE RAW stars over the past several weeks. Solo Sikoa cost Cody Rhodes his match against Drew McIntyre. Jimmy Uso distracted his brother Jey Uso long enough for Gunther to retain his Intercontinental Championship.

The group’s invasion of the Monday Night Show might continue on the red brand this week. It is possible Solo and Jimmy could attack Seth Rollins on WWE RAW this week. The 15-time champion has been a major thorn in their side for a long time.

The Bloodline might take out the World Heavyweight Champion during a backstage attack on RAW. They could also target Cody Rhodes. With both superstars out of action, there’d be no one stopping Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa from interfering in Jey’s match against Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior is set to collide with the Yeet Master one week after they engaged in a brawl with each other on Monday Night RAW. McIntyre and Jey have continued to feud with each other on and off since Main Event Jey arrived on the red brand.

What’s on tap for WWE RAW this week?

WWE has announced a couple of matches and segments for RAW this week. First, Becky Lynch will square off against Nia Jax in a volatile match. The Man was victorious during the 2024 Women’s Elimination Chamber Match. Nia, on the other hand, failed to beat Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at the event.

Next, Drew McIntyre will collide with Jey Uso in another match between the two bitter opponents. It is worth mentioning that The Scottish Warrior outlasted five other opponents to win the 2024 Men’s Elimination Chamber match. He will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

It remains to be seen if both Becky Lynch and Drew McIntyre will be victorious on WWE RAW this week.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!