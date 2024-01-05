The Bloodline to begin its betrayal of Roman Reigns at WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution? Exploring how it could happen

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, themed New Year's Revolution, will feature the appearance of Roman Reigns tonight. Although The Tribal Chief will be accompanied by The Bloodline, this decision might backfire on him sooner rather than later.

The January 5, 2024, episode of SmackDown: New Year's Revolution will see a Triple-Threat Match involving Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight to determine Roman Reigns' next opponent for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Since The Bloodline will also be present on the blue brand tonight, they might likely get involved during the Triple-Threat matchup. However, this could backfire immediately on The Tribal Chief.

Paul Heyman could spearhead The Bloodline's betrayal against Roman by using Solo Sikoa. The Wiseman could convince Sikoa to interfere during the Triple-Threat Match on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution tonight with the knowledge that it would turn into a Fatal 4-Way Match at the 2024 Royal Rumble, which would put the Head of the Table at a disadvantage.

The 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event would only be the beginning of The Bloodline's attempts to dethrone Roman. Since it is WrestleMania season, more events are planned for The Tribal Chief, which could weaken him as the months progress. At his lowest, that is when Heyman and Solo could attack.

After a busy WrestleMania season, The Enforcer and the Wiseman could complete their plans by attacking Roman Reigns. In this way, the Head of the Table would have no power to retaliate and be completely blindsided about their plans.

Which other Anoa'i family member should Roman Reigns watch out for?

Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for 1222 days.

Many superstars have tried and failed to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, one superstar who recently expressed his desire to sit at the head of the table is Reigns's cousin. The name in question is The Rock.

At RAW: Day 1, The Brahma Bull made a surprise return and got into a physical altercation against Jinder Mahal. However, what got the fans talking was after his segment, The Rock stated that he was interested in claiming the Head of the Table. This marks the first time The People's Champion has acknowledged The Bloodline in the Stamford-based promotion, and fans were excited that the long-awaited dream match could finally happen.

Roman Reigns simply reacted by posting a laughing emoji on social media. Although it is only one reaction, it certainly got the fans hyped about the potential big clash between the Anoa'i family members.

What else could fans expect at WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution?

Several WWE Superstars are scheduled to appear on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution tonight. Kevin Owens and Santos Escobar will battle in the final of the United States Championship Tournament, with the current United States Champion, Logan Paul, also present for tonight's show. IYO SKY will defend her Women's Championship against Mia Yim, and Butch, along with a mystery partner, will take on Pretty Deadly.

It would be interesting to see what Roman Reigns will do on WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution tonight.

Are you excited about SmackDown: New Year's Revolution? Sound off in the comments section below!