The Bloodline coming to RAW? Unexpected star to cost Seth Rollins - 4 ways Triple H can make WWE Day 1 even bigger

The upcoming live edition of Monday Night RAW is WWE Day 1, scheduled to take place on January 1, 2024, at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. This episode of the red brand is already action-packed, featuring a World Heavyweight Championship defense as Seth Rollins takes on Drew McIntyre.

Additionally, three women's matches have been announced for the event, including Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax, Rhea Ripley defending her Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile, and a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship number-one contender match with Natalya & Tegan Nox facing Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark.

As the WWE Day 1 event already seems to be major, let's discuss four ways Triple H can make this special edition of the red brand even bigger.

#4. An appearance from The Bloodline can make WWE Day 1 even bigger

While the match card for WWE Day 1 is already stacked, an appearance from The Bloodline could elevate the event even further. Roman Reigns is also confirmed to be part of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event next year, as he is officially advertised in the poster.

Additionally, a match between Randy Orton and The Tribal Chief is expected to take place at the 2024 Royal Rumble. An appearance from The Bloodline, especially Roman Reigns, will undoubtedly heighten the anticipation among fans for this special edition of RAW.

Cody Rhodes, who is part of RAW, might find himself in a confrontation with The Bloodline, considering the speculation about a potential match between Reigns and Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

#3. CM Punk's match was announced for the show

Another potential way to make the show even bigger is by adding a match featuring CM Punk. Since his earth-shattering return at Survivor Series WarGames, the Voice of the Voiceless has yet to compete inside the squared circle.

Although two matches are announced for the upcoming live events in December, where he will face Dominik Mysterio in both, announcing him for a match on WWE Day 1 will undoubtedly add more excitement to the show.

It will mark his first on-screen television match after almost a decade, adding a significant element to the event.

#2. CM Punk might cost Seth Rollins his match against Drew McIntyre

The heat between CM Punk and Seth Rollins has escalated to another level since their recent confrontation on Monday Night RAW. Their feud has reached a point where it doesn't necessarily need the World Heavyweight title to captivate fans for this dream showdown.

This dynamic could lead to a major potential twist on Day 1, where the Best in the World costs Seth Rollins his title defense against Drew McIntyre. This scenario could be the most effective way to crown the Scottish Warrior as the champion again.

Furthermore, a title loss for Rollins due to Punk's interference would ignite the feud between these two on the road to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#1. The return of Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1

The return of Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1 2024 is certain to inject excitement among fans, helping the company generate significant buzz post-show.

Lesnar's last appearance in WWE was at SummerSlam 2023, where he faced a defeat against Cody Rhodes but shared a torch-passing moment, teasing a potential babyface turn in the company.

The Beast, upon his comeback, might once again announce his entry into the traditional men's Rumble match of 2024. Also, a potential confrontation against Gunther might be a realistic possibility that unfolds.

