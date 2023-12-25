The Bloodline to defeat Seth Rollins and capture the World Heavyweight Title? Exploring the possibility 

WWE could have a massive swerve in store for fans next year, as Seth Rollins could lose his title to a Bloodline member.

Led by the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, The Bloodline is currently one of the most dominant factions on WWE's main roster. The heel faction could further assert their dominance by capturing Rollins' World Heavyweight Title soon.

While Roman Reigns is rumored to defend his title against Randy Orton at Royal Rumble 2024, The Tribal Heir, Solo Sikoa, is likely to feature in the men's Royal Rumble match at the event. This could lead to The Tribal Chief's interference in the Rumble match to help The Enforcer win the whole thing.

The Tribal Chief could make a surprise appearance during the high-stakes encounter to help Solo beat the odds to win the Rumble for the first time in his career.

If that is indeed the case, The Tribal Heir could challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40 on Roman Reigns' orders. The Head of the Table could then once again make his presence felt during Sikoa's potential match against Rollins to help him capture the World Heavyweight Title.

Solo may then go on to gift the title to Roman Reigns. This potential angle could give the former Big Dog and The Bloodline control of both brands, establishing the heel faction as the biggest powerholders on the main roster. However, it's important to note that these are speculations, and nothing has been confirmed so far.

Seth Rollins criticizes Roman Reigns for less title defenses

While Seth Rollins has been a fighting champion, the same can't be said for Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has had just eleven matches (including live events) in 2023.

Given that, Reigns has drawn the ire of fans and his former Shield brother, Seth Rollins. The Visionary criticized Roman's infrequent appearances and fewer title defenses in an earlier interview.

Speaking on an earlier edition of the Out of Character podcast, the current World Heavyweight Champion said:

"Here's the thing, if Roman was doing what I'm doing, there wouldn't really be a need for a secondary championship," Rollins pointedly declared. "There wouldn't be a need for another World Heavyweight Title on RAW, because we would have somebody who was doing those things. It would give direction to the characters on the show and the show itself. Because of the route he has chosen and what he wants to do with his schedule and his title reign is not what I'm doing, somebody has to fill that void."

Should WWE continue with Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

