The Bloodline to end forever this week on WWE SmackDown? Top WWE star's comments analyzed

The Bloodline has dominated the landscape of WWE for years, but is it finally the time for the faction to meet its end this week? A major star has pointed out the potential fate.

The Bloodline is presently featured in a star-studded feud against The Greatest of All Time, John Cena, and The Megastar LA Knight. WWE SmackDown has featured intriguing interactions between the two sides, and the rivalry could end at Fastlane, where business will be handled in a tag team match.

During an appearance at a recent live event in San Fransisco, LA Knight cut a promo for the in-house audience. He mentioned that at Fastlane 2023 Roman Reigns' corrupt faction could end. Many fans have speculated that it could be a potential spoiler regarding plans for the group.

"We might be seing the end of The Bloodline in just abuout a week, I'll tell you that" said Knight. (1:20 - 1:30)

While the faction disbanding forever is certainly possible soon, it is unlikely for the company to break up the family without having Roman Reigns involved in the scene. The group's final appearance together may happen when The Tribal Chief returns to WWE SmackDown.

A recap of The Bloodline's feud with John Cena and LA Knight on WWE SmackDown

The story between the two sides started when John Cena made his return to the company on September 1. Jimmy Uso interrupted him and later suffered an Attitude Adjustment. Jimmy also had a heated interaction with AJ Styles, who later got involved in the feud.

Meanwhile, LA Knight had a somewhat heated interaction with Paul Heyman and later mentioned Roman Reigns along with other title holders. This was a clear hint of him getting involved with The Bloodline soon.

On a recent edition of WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles suffered a beatdown at the hands of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa and was rushed to the hospital. While John Cena was left without a partner, he was ready to battle the brothers alone. Luckily for him, on the latest edition of the blue brand, LA Knight came out for the save and signed the contract, entering himself as Cena's partner at Fastlane.

