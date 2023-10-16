The Bloodline to find Jey Uso replacement in long-term Roman Reigns rival? Studying possible swerve

The Bloodline is currently working on SmackDown without Jey Uso. The former right-hand man is holding the Undisputed Tag Team titles along with Cody Rhodes. Despite Jimmy's return to the Samoan faction, there's no indication of Jey Uso making a comeback to the faction anytime soon. Interestingly, it seems that the group might have found a replacement for Jey Uso in the form of Kevin Owens.

For those unaware, Kevin Owens recently made his return to SmackDown following the announcement by Nick Aldis that Owens was traded for Jey Uso on the blue brand. Owens made a memorable entry, delivering a Stunner to Dominik Mysterio and quickly making his mark. However, a backstage segment followed, featuring Roman Reigns seated on his couch with other members of The Bloodline.

Notably, The Tribal Chief closely monitored Owens' return and seemed wary of The Prizefighter's presence on his Island of Relevancy. However, an unexpected twist might be in store, with the possibility of Owens aligning with The Bloodline rather than being positioned against them.

One potential development could involve Paul Heyman stepping in to reconcile Owens' presence with The Tribal Chief, potentially leading to an invitation for Owens to join as their new Honorary Uce. The role was previously filled by Sami Zayn during his time with the Samoan faction on SmackDown.

Additionally, this will surely open up numerous opportunities for the creative team to sculpt Owens' trajectory on the blue brand. Fans eagerly wait to see how the unfolding narrative will shape Owens' path now that he's part of SmackDown.

What's next for The Bloodline & Jey Uso ahead of Crown Jewel 2023

Crown Jewel 2023, the upcoming premium live event, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Currently, the company has not announced any specific matches involving the members of The Bloodline for this highly anticipated event. However, following the recent season premiere of the blue brand, a clash between LA Knight and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship seems imminent.

Moreover, a singles showdown between Solo Sikoa and John Cena is also likely to take place at Crown Jewel. This matchup has also been teased by the company multiple times over the past few weeks. Talking about Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, they are likely to defend their Undisputed Tag Team titles at the show, as The American Nightmare is featured in the promotional poster for Crown Jewel.

While the spotlight is on key figures like Reigns, LA Knight, and Cena, the role of Jimmy Uso remains uncertain for the upcoming premium live event.

As the event approaches, the Bloodline Saga is poised to introduce some new and exciting chapters in the upcoming weeks.